Ghost Hounds Share New Song 'She Runs Hot'

Country roots-rock band, Ghost Hounds are thrilled to share "She Runs Hot," an electric new song that the band described as dangerous, reckless and fun. As a band, they honed their sound on the road, having supported legendary acts like The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Guns N' Roses, and Bob Seger. With their chemistry at an all-time high, the band is set to bring even more blues-rock brilliance in the future.

“She Runs Hot” follows the recent releases of “You’ll Never Find Me,” “You’ll Never Find Me (Strings Version)” and “Long Ride Home feat. Patty Griffin.”

Ghost Hounds are a country rock band with a heavy blues influence that proves the genre is not only alive but thriving for the next generation of rock fans. Fronted by SAVNT and backed by guitarists Tyler Chiarelli and Thomas Tull, fiddler Kristin Weber, bassist Bennett Miller, drummer Sydney Driver, and keyboardist Joe Munroe, the band has made significant statements with their four studio albums. Ghost Hounds’ debut, Roses Are Black (2019), earned widespread acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, and more as well as millions of streams on streaming platforms.

Their follow-up, A Little Calamity (2021), impressed with its classic rock sensibilities and the hit single “Good Old Days.” You Broke Me (2022) continued their tradition of blending classic blues rock with a modern flair. Their latest album, First Last Time (2023) via Gibson Records, features hit single “Last Train To Nowhere,” which racked up millions of hits via TikTok and Instagram, and was featured in Taylor Sheridan’s new TV show Special Ops: Lioness.

Ghost Hounds are set for an exhilarating 2025 as they continue to bring their distinctive energy and storytelling to the rich legacy of country, blues, and rock.

