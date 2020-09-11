Gerry Read Releases 'Shit Can't Make Anything'

Watch a new visual below!

Suffolk-born, London-based DJ and producer Gerry Read is proud to release his first slice of heartwarming house on Ministry of Sound, the groove-laden 's Can't Make Anything'. After a stellar 2019, releasing acclaimed EP It'll All Be Over via DJ Koze's acclaimed label Pampa, Gerry is ready to unleash a burst of colour into 2020.

's Can't Make Anything' is a track that reveals itself in stages: a chopped up disco guitar line begins the track, overlapping with a psychedelic synth line that weaves its way through the early stages of the song. It's with the introduction of the string section that the track shifts into new realms, unlocking a wave of euphoria that recalls a studio 54 disco classic as if viewed through a kaleidoscope. 's Can't Make Anything' is both playful and deceptively well put together: the cheeky dancefloor banger of the lost summer of 2020.

On the track, Gerrys says, "I hope you enjoy this tune as much as I didn't enjoy making it. Nobody seems to remember the track title but that might be because it's non-sentence and the name of an Ableton project folder. Thank you for not making me change it into something like "zeitgeist lights."

It's a striking return from Gerry and one that is bound to pick up some attention. It's the sound of an artist moving into new pastures, letting go of past pressures and finding release amongst the dancefloor. Stay tuned for more news.

Gerry Read began releasing house in 2010 using fruity loops, a drum kit and samples. His early releases would unknowingly coin phrases such as 'Outsider' or 'Lo-fi house'. He grew up in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk and played football for Ipswich as a youth before he got into music and is now based in North London. Being self-taught on guitar and drums he aspired to form a band but was unable to find anybody in his hometown. Age 15 He used his Mum's laptop to discover electronic music and ultimately end up producing for himself.

His debut album Jummy was received to critical acclaim worldwide which is said to have influenced artists such as Ross From Friends & Anthony Naples. Following Jummy were an even stronger slew of underground 12-inch singles being played by Roy Davis Jr, Loco Dice, Laurent Garnier and Basement Jaxx. September 2016 saw the release of Gerry's highly acclaimed second album Chubby Cheeks. This was featured on BBC 6 Music on its own album special episode with Gilles Peterson. Gerry has been touring since 2011 with notable headline live sets include Arma17 (Moscow), Fabric (London), Panorama Bar (Berlin). Notable remixes include Metronomy, Hot Chip, Nosaj Thing and Eric Copeland. He has released on Clone, Delsin, Aus Music, Timetable and Accidental Jr, with his last record in May 2019 'It'll All Be Over' on DJ Koze's Pampa records. The momentum of this record has ultimately led to Gerry signing his first major deal at the end of 2019 to Ministry Of Sound + Three Six Zero (US) via Sony Music Group.

Watch the visual here:

