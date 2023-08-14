German Hardcore Punks Phantom Bay Debut New Single 'Airtight'

“Underground” is set for release on September 8th 2023 through Krod Records.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Phantom Bay’s emotive, melody-driven brand of hardcore punk is making waves. Formed in Bremen, Germany, in 2020, the band’s members are deeply rooted in the punk and hardcore scene, having cut their teeth in numerous earlier projects.

Phantom Bay’s sound draws influence from the entire spectrum of punk music, with hints of 80s D.C. hardcore punk, 90s emo and 00s melodic hardcore, but never compromises on melodic quality.

After releasing their debut self-titled album in 2022, Phantom Bay toured Europe with Los Angeles-based Militarie Gun and opened for hardcore heavyweights Turnstile and One Step Closer. Having made their UK festival debut at Manchester Punk Fest in Spring 2023, the band is set to perform at the legendary Fest in Gainesville this Fall.

On their nuanced follow-up EP “Underground”, Phantom Bay delivers infectious and cohesive songwriting, which cuts straight to the chase. From the riff-ladden opener “Airtight”, to the groovy lead single “Ends Meet” and the anthemic closer “Collective Decline”, Phantom Bay demonstrates how versatile and expansive a punk record can sound in 2023.

Marc Schulz of Phantom Bay (who shot and directed the video) shares:

“The video deals with everyday consumption, in particular how we tend to justify our own, often unhealthy consumption patterns and talk ourselves out of criticism. We buy so much stuff we don’t need, don’t care where things come from and who we’re supporting silently. The song and video is a call to think more before you make a purchase.”

Photo: Anton Brosge


