Georgia Ku Shares New Song 'Lighthouse'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Georgia Ku has shared her new song, "Lighthouse."

"For me, 'Lighthouse' is about being in love with someone struggling with mental health issues and the intense but vital learning process I went through in order to be there for them despite feeling powerless over the situation," says Georgia. "I hope this song resonates with anyone trying to be someone else's light during these dark times."

"Lighthouse" follows Ku's acclaimed singles, "What Do I Do?" and "Ever Really Know." The latter single arrived earlier this year alongside an official video which premiered on V Magazine and is streaming now at YouTube. Hailed by Idolator as "one of the best debut singles in recent memory," "What Do I Do?" proved an immediate sensation upon its release last summer, quickly amassing over 3.1 million global streams. Produced by Monsters & Strangerz (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey), the track was met by critical applause from the likes of Billboard, which declared "What Do I Do?" to be "the perfect electro-pop breakup anthem." Check out the stunning companion visual, filmed in Puerto Rico by director Sebastian Sdaigui (2 Chainz, Ariana Grande, FUTURE) and listen to remixes from dance heavyweight Benny Benassi and LA-based production trio TELYKast.

With nearly 1 billion streams under her belt, Georgia Ku is a rising force in modern pop. A multi-talented songwriting sensation, Ku is acclaimed for writing worldwide smashes including Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa's "Scared To Be Lonely," along with hits by stars such as Rita Ora, Fifth Harmony, Skrillex, Kiiara, and more. Before officially stepping into the spotlight on her own, the Newcastle, England-born, Los Angeles-based artist lent her spectacular vocals to NOTD & Felix Jaehn's chart-topping dance-pop hit, "So Close (Feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)." The collaboration quickly ascended the U.S. Top 40 earning over 214 million streams worldwide and an iHeartRadio Award nomination for "Dance Song of the Year." Among her many recent triumphs, Georgia also co-wrote and is featured on "Hold On (Feat. Georgia Ku)," found on Illenium's acclaimed album, ASCEND.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

