Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  
Geographer Announces New LP & 2020 Spring US Tour Dates

Geographer, moniker of Mike Deni, has announced his New LP, Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthy Delights will be released May 1st. With this album announcement comes a U.S. tour around the upcoming LP's release. Starting May 6th the tour will begin in Boise, Idaho and end on June 19th in Portland, Oregon. The tour covers twenty eight dates across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are on sale March 6th. All dates are listed below and more information is available here.

TOUR DATES

05/06 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

05/07 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

05/09 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

05/11 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

05/14 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

05/15 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

05/16 - Underground at Dime - Detroit, MI

05/17 - The Drake - Toronto, ON

05/18 - L'Esco - Montreal, QC

05/21 - Boot & Saddle - Philadelphia, PA

05/26 - Hopewell Theater - Hopewell, NJ

05/28 - Great Scott - Allston, MA

05/29 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY

05/30 - DC9 - Washington, D.C.

06/01 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

06/02 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

06/04 - Barracuda - Austin, TX

06/05 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

06/06 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

06/08 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

06/10 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

06/11 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

06/12 - The Roxy - West Hollywood, CA

06/13 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

06/14 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

06/16 - Wild Buffalo - Bellingham, WA

06/18 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

06/19 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR




