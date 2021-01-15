Genevieve Goings Releases 'Great Indoors' on February 5th

Genevieve Goings, a GRAMMY-nominated and internationally renowned children's recording artist, announces the release of GREAT INDOORS on February 5th, 2021. This timely collection of original songs is the latest release from the new Nashville-based children's label 8 Pound Gorilla Records.

Goings is a beloved fixture in homes worldwide who enjoy her award-winning music video show on Disney Junior, " Choo Choo Soul." Genevieve's warm vocals, bubbly energy and unique brand of "kids music with Soul" has won the hearts of millions. Over the past 15 years, Genevieve has been touring across the country, while writing, recording, and producing music for Disney, Fisher-Price, and other top kids' media brands. Combined, content featuring Genevieve on YouTube has surpassed 250 million views. Appearing on and writing for various projects, Goings earned GRAMMY nominations for her work in children's music in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The single "Grateful" was the first release from GREAT INDOORS, a tuneful celebration geared towards making the best of sheltering in place. The songs were produced by Gennessee and co-written with Athena Marie Byrne. "Candy," a fun 80's inspired dance track, is a silly jab at caving to cravings. "Shadow Puppets" sparks creativity and the accompanying music video showcases various shadow puppets in funky, animated world. "Summer All Year Long" (featuring Samantha Smith) inspires kids to create their own tropical setting when they are stuck inside, even on the coldest and darkest days of the year. "Bed Time" will help kids wind down and relax into dreamland. Genevieve's new extended-play recording won't disappoint as it brings the urban/pop sensibilities her fans have come to love.

Indeed, all year long during the pandemic, Goings has been delighting her many fans with her weekly livestreamed concerts from her home studio in Los Angeles. She is also composing music and creating educational content for Disney's "Ready for Preschool." She wrote more than 100 songs for "Disney English," a language learning production with Disney Publishing.

Goings lives in Los Angeles and writes and produces music for her production company (Genevieve Goings MultiMedia), engaging regularly with fans via social media and live story-time singalongs, which often feature her one-year-old son Kamari. She sits on the board of the nonprofit organization "Say Word LA," which brings spoken word poetry into Los Angeles classrooms as part of their curriculum.

Goings is delighted to share her new songs on GREAT INDOORS and to work with a new children's music label - 8 Pound Gorilla Records. "I'm really excited to step into this new and exciting partnership," she says. "8 Pound Gorilla is really nurturing to artists - we do what we do, and they will take it from there."

