Gazel Announces October Headlining Tour

Genre-blending artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Gazel has shared the remixes of her latest single, 'Rain Is Coming' - the latest track to be taken from her upcoming debut album Gazel's Book Of Souls, out October 4th - as well as announcing a run of headline shows to celebrate the album's release.



Pangaea and Mixhell have both contributed their own reworks, highlighting the track's unique instrumentation and melodicism set against minimalist, pulsating rhythms, while 'Rain Is Here', Gazel's own remix, is evocative of the likes of Four Tet or Bonobo. Subverting swelling and emotive synths and flowing melodies in favour of warped loops and driving beats, the remixes are infectious and mesmeric rebirths of the original.



'Rain Is Coming' is the fourth single to be taken from her enthralling debut album, Gazel's Book Of Souls, following the captivating 'Mina's Hymn', 'Pointing At The Moon' and the ethereal 'You're Not Funny', and will be released on October 4th.



"When writing Gazel's Book of Souls I knew I wanted to create a mythological structure of the unconscious mind - like an imaginary psychic map," says Gazel. "I wanted a theme for each song, each representing a different aspect of the human psychic tendency - grief, growth, technology, symbolism, problems of identity and belief in the mind's fabrications. Gazel's Book of Souls is music that explores dreams, consciousness and the great mystery of the human mind."



The album follows the myth-like story of a young girl who seeks to find the cause of a mysterious fire which destroyed her village, and in the process encounters a variety of 'souls' who dwell in her town's collective unconscious, each of which is represented by a different track on the album. Influenced by Jungian archetypes, mystical philosophy and the folk music of her Middle-Eastern roots, the album is an eclectic and captivating blend of subtle electronica, folk and pop.



Following its release, Gazel will be taking her immersive and captivating live performance blending sonic, visual and spoken word elements on a four-date run of headline shows, with dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Brighton.



Gazel has previously performed sold-out shows at venues including the Borderline, The Waiting Room, Birthdays and St Pancras Old Church, and appeared at this year's Sound City. She has also received extensive radio support from the likes of Huw Stephens at Radio 1 and Tom Robinson at 6Music, as well as recently performing a session for talkRADIO.



RAIN IS COMING - THE REMIXES

1. Rain Is Coming (Pangaea Remix Edit)

2. Rain Is Coming (Mixhell Remix)

3. Rain Is Coming (Pangaea Remix)

4. Rain Is Coming (Rain Is Here Gazel Remix)

5. Rain Is Coming

6. Rain Is Coming (Radio Edit)



GAZEL'S BOOK OF SOULS ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. The Forest

2. Pointing At The Moon

3. Mina's Hymn

4. Walk On Land

5. Book Of Souls

6. Half Humming

7. Cloudpatterns

8. The Door

9. Rain Is Coming

10. The Magic Interval

11. You're Not Funny

12. Ximena

13. Reprise (Book Of Souls)

14. The Night Concierge



OCTOBER TOUR DATES

10th - The Eagle Inn, Manchester

12th - Sound Basement, Liverpool

13th - The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

20th - The Brunswick, Brighton



Buy tickets and pre-order the album here: http://thisisgazel.com/





