Gasparilla Music Festival 2020 Reveals First Wave of Bands

The Gasparilla Music Festival presented by Cigar City Brewing has unveiled the first wave of artists that will be performing at their 9th annual festival taking place March 7-8, 2020, in downtown Tampa. Brandi Carlile will be headling the festival on Saturday, March 7 and Portugal. The Man will close out the festival on Sunday, March 8.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile has had an incredible 2019 that included the formation of the country super group, The Highwomen, being nominated for 4 four new Grammy Awards, and receiving the Billboard Women in Music Trailblazer Award. Portugal. The Man, originally from Wasilla, Alaska, are poised to release their 9th studio album in 2020, and their 2017 Grammy Award winning hit "Feel it Still" was recently named to Billboard's Songs That Defined the Decade list.

Other bands announced in the initial lineup:

De La Soul, Rival Sons, Curtis Harding, The Nude Party, Marco Benevento, Photo Fire, Fre$h P, New Fang, Demi Nova, Visit Neptune, Josh & the Jamtones, Bears & Lions, Florida Gospel Music and Arts and Tampa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra

Additionally on Saturday, March 7, Come Back Alice's front-man Tony Tyler and his band (Tony Tyler Trance) will be performing a special 50th anniversary tribute to Derek and the Dominos' legendary concert originally performed December 1, 1970, at the Curtis Hixon Hall. This concert was only one of two public performances that Duane Allman made with Derek and the Dominos, and the only one with surviving audio recordings.

A full lineup will be announced in January along with dates and times for all of the performances.

The Gasparilla Music Festival features over 45 local and national bands across 5 stages along downtown Tampa's Riverwalk. The event features food from Tampa's top local chef's and restaurants and offers family friendly programming (Kids 12 and Under FREE Admission) on several stages each day until 2pm. In 2019, the festival had over 25,000 attendees with an early Saturday sellout. This year, GMF is partnering with CashorTrade as its dedicated face value marketplace to protect fans against fraud and scalping. Past festival performers have included The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Modest Mouse, Erykah Badu, The Roots, Margo Price, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Trombone Shorty and Cage the Elephant.

Tickets to the festival are available at www.gmftickets.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories