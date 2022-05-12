Gary Pratt's “When It's Our Love That's Lost” Hits #1 On National Radio Hits AC40 Char

From an old coal mining town called Slickville in the heart of Pennsylvania, to becoming an international charting country artist, Gary Pratt is on a roll, up hill. Since the release of his 3rd acclaimed album, "Something Worth Remembering (MTS Records)", Pratt has been claiming his well-earned space as a country music contender.

From racking up 75K Spotify streams on the album's first single, "A Song You Can Drink A Beer To," to reaching #1 on the iTunes Country Songs chart in South Africa, and being a fan favorite on WNHE Nashville Radio while accruing 15K monthly Spotify listeners, Pratt, who is a man of faith, feels blessed and grateful that his music is resonating with fans worldwide.

And now the results of his next single off the album are proving that Pratt has staying power. "When It's Our Love That's Lost" has hit #1 on National Radio Hits AC40 Charts. The self-penned intimate relationship song is about a man who puts his pride on the back burner to keep the flames of love alive. I can't take another day. I can't face another night. No I can't go on like this without you in my life"

"Gary Pratt taps into the inherent confessional quality of country rock with the tender "When It's our Love That's Lost." Full of so much fire and passion, he delivers each line from a life lived to the absolute fullest." - Indie Pulse Music

Gary Pratt is a singer, a songwriter, and most of all, an energetic country entertainer, who connects with his audience. Gary has had the pleasure of singing at the Tennessee State Fair, Rocky Gap Music Festival and CMA Fest. Gary has been the opening act for such greats as Dwight Yoakum, Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, to name a few.

His March 2021 album release, "Something Worth Remembering" (MTS Records), is dedicated to his brother, who recently passed. The album is a combination of Gary's originals and songs written by hit Nashville songwriters. The title track was written by Grammy Award Nominee, Tony Arata, who wrote Garth Brooks' "The Dance". In the making for more than a year, the album was recorded at Tonic Studios with Engineer Doug Kasper, Producer Bryan Cole (Ashley Puckett, Savannah) and Musician/Artist Adam Ernst. Excited about this new album, Gary invited MTS Records' award-winning male vocalist Matt Westin and multiple international #1 iTunes female vocalist Savannah (Nider) to help out on a few songs. Savannah and Gary recorded the duet he wrote, "To Find Us", at Omni Studios in Nashville. The album contains the international #1 iTunes smashes, "A Song You Can Drink a Beer To" and "Country to the Bone." His new single is the self-penned, "When It's Our Love (That's Lost.)" which is currently climbing the US National Radio Hits and New Music Weekly radio charts.

A man of faith, Gary is forever thankful to God for walking with him through life, paving this music journey and for putting the gift of music in his heart. Not only has music been an outlet emotionally that has helped Gary through some rough times, it has brought family together and has introduced him to some of the most amazing people he is proud to call friends.

For more information, please visit Gary Pratt's website.