Gareth Donkin Shares Silky New Single 'Nothing We Can't Get Through'

“Nothing We Can’t Get Through” is the next offering from his upcoming debut album Welcome Home, due out August 25.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

London-based singer-songwriter and producer Gareth Donkin has shared his new single “Nothing We Can’t Get Through,” a pillowy anthem about resilience in love.

Brimming with Donkin’s tender vocals and swelling strings, the new song was praised by FLOOD Magazine who said it showcases his “pensive, singer-songwriter approach.”

“Nothing We Can’t Get Through” is the next offering from his upcoming debut album Welcome Home, due out August 25 via drink sum wtr, a new label formed by A&R Nigil Mack in partnership with Secretly Group, as a part of the newly minted All Flowers Group. Fans can pre-order Welcome Home digitally and on vinyl via Bandcamp.

“'Nothing We Can't Get Through' is a song that encapsulates a moment of hope amid challenging times in a relationship,” reveals Donkin. “It symbolises the depth of my feelings at a time when the future seemed uncertain. The song, through its emotional tenor rather than traditional lyricism, paints a picture of my mental state during a transitional period in my personal life.

This song is more than a musical composition; it's a poignant journey of resilience and optimism. Its creation became a therapeutic process that allowed me to channel my thoughts and feelings into something meaningful. While it was born from a deeply personal experience, I hope its universal theme of persevering through tough times will resonate with people who may be experiencing similar situations.”

“Nothing We Can’t Get Through” follows previous singles “Something Different,” “Whenever” and “GEEK OUT! (ft. quickly, quickly and The Breathing Experiment),” which have been praised by Wonderland, The Luna Collective, Lucid Monday and KCRW, who described “GEEK OUT!” as “infectious, joyful, and flavored with sunny Sunday afternoon goodness, this exclamation-point of a track… is a surefire crowd-pleaser.”  

Born with perfect pitch, Gareth Donkin was already fanatically obsessed with both jazz piano and drums before he turned 12. By the time he headed to the Leeds Conservatoire to pursue a degree in production, he was already writing and recording his own material at home. Donkin’s first single, “Catharsis,” has racked up more than 1,000,000 streams to date on Spotify, and a series of subsequent releases found similarly organic success.

Written and recorded in a series of bedroom studios in England and France, Donkin’s self-produced debut album Welcome Home showcases the 23-year-old’s stunning mix of instrumental virtuosity and emotional intuition, blending highly sophisticated melodic and harmonic craftsmanship with deeply moving lyrical explorations of longing, desire, and determination.

The songs here draw on soul, funk, pop, yacht rock, hip-hop, jazz, and even bossa nova, hinting at times to everything from Michael Jackson and Bill Evans to George Benson and Jamiroquai. For more insight into Donkin’s inspirational palette, fans can check out his hand-curated “lifted” Spotify playlist, which features eclectic musical references such as The Isley Brothers, Bill Withers, Genesis, Erykah Badu, Pharoah Sanders, TOTO, and more.

Donkin’s performances on Welcome Home find him layering up instrument after instrument in the best one-man-band tradition of Prince or Stevie Wonder. The end result is a moving work that’s equal parts brain and brawn, a masterful coming-of-age self-portrait from a young artist discovering himself — and his sound — one song at a time.

Photo Cred: Guy Gooch



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

