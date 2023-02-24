Galo Returns to DND Recs With 2-Track EP Get You Some

Rising Florida-based DJ and producer Galo makes his glorious return to the release trenches, sharing his hard-hitting EP, 'Get You Some'. The 2-track collection serves as Galo's solo debut on Do Not Duplicate Recordings, returning to BIJOU's prolific imprint following the release of his disco-doused treat, 'Tonight' - featured on DND Recs September-released 'Unlocked Compilation Vol. 8'.

Following on the heels of his January-released single 'Pump It' via Uprise Music, the latest to come from the Connecticut native paves the way for a one-of-a-kind listening experience - two essential tech-house anthems that are sure to set dancefloors ablaze. Serving as a stellar addition to their thriving catalog, Galo's 2-track 'Get You Some' EP is out now via Do Not Duplicate Recordings.

The 2-track EP opens with the title track 'Get You Some', a sprightly offering featuring a propulsive energy and atmospheric ambiance. Setting the tone for Galo's extended player, 'Get You Some' audibly boasts a driving bassline, an alluringly seductive vocal cut and four-on-the-floor tech-house beats.

Rounding out the EP, 'Where's The Party' immediately kicks off with a commanding vocal cut and detailed percussive elements. A rising tension is built before unveiling an infectious techy-drop perfectly paired alongside a propelling bassline. With 'Where's The Party', a larger-than-life tech-house weapon, listeners will be able to find the answer to Galo's universally-applicable question on the dancefloor.

An enthralling rollercoaster of sound, Galo's 'Get You Some' EP bursts at the seams with a relentlessly unyielding energy, quite unlike anything heard before. Marking an exciting chapter in his musical journey, Galo continues to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the dance music space. Offering another premier example of his stellar production capabilities and infectious sound design, listeners are treated to a delicious taste of what the rising talent has in store for the year ahead.

Don't let Galo fool you, while he is a fresh face on the scene, he is no stranger to musicianship. The Connecticut-native has humble beginnings in studying music theory and learning an impressive six instruments by age 18. Having relocated to Florida to pursue his Master's, Galo found himself splitting his time between conducting research and writing music.

With notable releases on Night Service Only, Hood Politics, Space Yacht, Uprise, and Do Not Duplicate, Galo has seen support from the likes of John Summit, Lee Foss, CID, Dr. Fresch, Gordo, David Guetta, Franky Rizardo, Liquid Todd, and many others. School is out and the Florida sun is shining, so keep your eyes peeled for this rising talent. There is much more in the books for Galo.

Listen to the new EP here: