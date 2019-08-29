Gallant Releases New Visual For 'Sleep On It'

Gallant has released a new visual for single "Sleep On It," co-starring Ginuwine. Watch the video below.

Gallant widens the scope of R&B with relatable confessions and thought-provoking cinematic concepts. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated iconoclast and innovator strikes a balance between bedroom-ready throwback production and nuanced narratives. This approach notched a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Urban Contemporary Album" for his breakout debut Ology. Additionally, the record debuted in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200, emerged on Entertainment Weekly's "25 Best Albums of 2016 (So Far)," and attracted acclaim from The Guardian, Pitchfork, The FADER, and more. Not to mention, he drummed up over 100 million-plus streams to date. He brought those songs on the road alongside John Legend, entranced audiences at Coachella, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Later... with Jools Holland, and NBC's Today. Plus, he made his acting debut on HBO's Insecure. Now, he projects his vision like never before on 2019's Sweet Insomnia [Mind of a Genius/Warner Records] introduced by singles "Sharpest Edges," "Crimes," and "Sleep On It."

Watch the "Sleep On It" video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories