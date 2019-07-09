Gallant Releases New Single CRIMES

Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated, critically acclaimed singer and songwriter Gallant shares his new single "Crimes." Listen on your favorite platform here via Mind of a Genius / Warner Records.

Zane Lowe exclusively premiered the Stint-produced song as his latest "World Record" on Apple Music's Beats 1. Lowe praised Gallant for "deliberately finding his voice" and"trying new things" while describing "Crimes" as "soulful" and "pure."

"Crimes" spotlights the nuances of Gallant's signature soulful alternative R&B style with cinematic production and another show-stopping vocal performance. It arrives on the heels of "Sharpest Edges." The music video for the latter recently premiered on VMan. The song also attracted widespread acclaim from Billboard to Complex and Consequence of Sound. The New York Times wrote, "The pleasurable payoff is in the music, harking back to the 1980s era of Michael Jackson's vocal harmonies and Prince's synthesizers, all sweet, glassy smoothness."

Gallant joins Chance the Rapper, Estelle, James Fauntleroy and more as a musical contributor to Steven Universe The Movie-the musical version of the Cartoon Network show due in the fall.

Later this year, Gallant returns with the follow-up album to 2016's universally acclaimed full-length debut, Ology.

Balancing vulnerability and vitality as well as sentimentality and seduction, Gallant proved himself to be an iconoclastic presence for contemporary R&B upon emerging in 2014. His breakout debut Ology landed a GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Urban Contemporary Album," bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200, placed on Entertainment Weekly's "25 Best Albums of 2016 (So Far)" and incited applause from The Guardian, Pitchfork,

The FADER and more. Between touring with John Legend and gracing the stage at Coachella, he delivered unforgettable performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Later... with Jools Holland and NBC's Today, to name a few. Not to mention, he made his acting debut on HBO's Insecure. With all of these accolades, Gallant laid the foundation to make a big and bold statement with his forthcoming second offering.





