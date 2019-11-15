Galantis To Embark On 'Church Of Galantis' Tour

Internationally-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated duo Galantis are set to embark on their highly anticipated 2020 headline Church of Galantis tour, with tickets on sale 10a local time today via ChurchOfGalantis.com. The routing kicks off with back-to-back performances at Brooklyn, NY's Avant Gardner on February 14th & 15th, continuing through April with a final stop at Morrison, CO's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 24th.

The Church of Galantis tour announce follows the duo's explosive collaborative single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton and Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz - available now via Big Beat Records. Praised as "a life-affirming dancefloor jam" by Entertainment Weekly upon release, "Faith" saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart last week and has quickly amassed over 5.6 million streams and over 1.7 million music video views. The single has seen an outpour of support from Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, NPR, Huffington Post & more - in addition to being performed by Parton earlier this week as part of her show-stopping 2019 CMA Awards medley.

Galantis have also announced their forthcoming third studio album Church, the follow-up to 2015's Pharmacy & 2017's The Aviary, arriving early 2020. "It's important for us to have meaning behind our music" explained Galantis. "Our album 'Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church.'"

'CHURCH OF GALANTIS' TOUR:

February 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 7 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April 9 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

April 10 - Dallas TX - The Bomb Factory

April 11 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

April 24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks





