Gabrielle Marlena Releases Album 'Manners'

Gabrielle Marlena is back with her new album, Manners, this Friday 6/28 and it already has A.V. Club buzzing. Today, her music video for "Older Than Me" premieres at noon - a caricature interpretation of the song's fiery message.

Dropping on June 28, Manners is a biting exposé about a woman choosing her own definition and taking back power over her emotions. As confessional as always, the album hosts occasional self-doubt followed by cautious self-assurance.

With an unfaltering vocal performance that feels like honey, Gabrielle owns her sadness while boldly calling out the people who have hurt her, and demanding respect from the world around her.

"My songs have always been self-reflective, and they continue to be. But the way that I think about myself has definitely changed since my last release. I've learned to be my own support system, give myself daily reminders of who I am and why I'm doing what I'm doing."

"My last EP, I was getting over the sadness and disappointment from failed relationships, and I was starting to learn how to be alone. This time around, I'm recognizing what else I have to offer, and I'm calling out those who didn't give me the respect that I deserved. "Older Than Me" and "Manners" are two tracks on this record that tackle my experience with men (friends and more than friends) that have tried to teach me how to be a 24-year-old woman."

"This album is about owning and taking control of my own experience. "Anxiety Dreams" is a lullaby to myself and a reminder that I'm trying really hard and the younger version of me would be proud. "Anyway" is me trying to be my own therapist, noticing that I fall for people that I can't stand. "Like A Riddle" is about accepting the sweet release that comes from giving up on chasing people and trying to understand how they think. "A Hundred People" is self-recognition for what I've already done with my music, those whom I've touched, all those who have supported me, and it's just nostalgic AF. This record is me adulting."





Related Articles View More Music Stories