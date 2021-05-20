Gabe Dixon Shares Soulful New Single 'Lay It On Me'

Today, Gabe Dixon shares "Lay It On Me," the soulful title track off his new album releasing on June 25. Dixon recently spoke with The Boot about the inspiration for the track and shared the accompanying music video.

"This song started at my home piano with only the chorus music. I loved the chords, the melody, and the feel of it so much, I just kept playing it over and over," says Dixon. "My life partner has given me so much of her love during the time we have been together. This song is a way of me saying 'I want to carry your burdens too, I want to lift you up the way you have done for me.'" He continues, "The song applies to my personal situation, but it's also a message to the world to say, 'keep your head up, we got this. You're not alone, we're in this together.'"

Gabe Dixon's third solo release, Lay It On Me is a bold, self-assured statement from an artist learning to trust his gut and embrace his instincts like never before. Recorded with producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Dustin Ransom, the album features an ecstatic blend of old school soul grooves, effervescent pop hooks and addictive rock and roll energy, as well as a soulful duet with GRAMMY-nominated artist Susan Tedeschi. Dixon recently spoke about the new music with American Songwriter, who praised the debut single "Something Good" and called the album "one of the year's most necessary, and therapeutic, releases."

Gabe Dixon got his start as a teenager playing keyboards professionally around Nashvillle, before studying classical piano at the University of Miami and launching the Gabe Dixon Band with his then roommate Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers). The group released a string of acclaimed albums, garnering high praise from press and performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show. Respected by critics and peers alike, Dixon became a go-to for some of the biggest names in modern music, touring and performing with artists including Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss, O.A.R. and, most recently, Tedeschi Trucks Band. After the Gabe Dixon Band ended in 2010, he released his solo debut One Spark in 2011, followed by his celebrated sophomore effort, 2016's Turns To Gold.

"I've been on this journey of learning to believe in myself and my music for most of my life," says Dixon. "I've spent quite a bit of my time playing in support of other artists' visions over the years, but with this record, I've finally reached a place where I'm able to fully realize my own."

Lay It On Me is available for pre-save HERE.

Photographer Credit: Shervin Lainez