GRLwood Announces New Tour, Share Video For 'Get Shot'

In 2019 GRLwood released their sophomore album I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12, played 133 shows (including Forecastle Festival, Musack Rock & Roll Carnival, and the 20th Annual Gathering of the Juggalos), were included in Spotify's Badass Women Playlist, recorded an Audiotree session, and rang in the new year by selling out hometown Louisville's Headliners Music Hall. Fresh into 2020 and the duo, who've always been known for their energetic live performances that are part rock show, part comedy act, and part community forum, are already making a major tour announcement. "Songs like 'I'm Yer Dad' begin with a hypothetical dialogue in live performances which give a feeling of performance art" says NME. Combine that with Rej's ability to effortlessly fluctuate between angelic singing and hellish screaming, the on-point instrumentals, and the outfits' intimate and open stage presence, and you'll start to get a feel for what to expect. This time they'll be hitting the road with dark-rock outfit, Lung. Beforehand they'll be stopping in at SXSW and Treefort Fest, and while the tour is already slated to hit 25 venues there are more on the way. Full a full list of dates see below.

GRLwood also recently unveiled the new video for their song, Get Shot, to fans on Instagram. The song forces those who listen, and now watch, to acknowledge the despicable truth, "that by attending school, you put yourself at risk to be shot because of the laws in this country that protect guns, over children."

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. It is an artistic representation created to address the devastation of gun violence. This video depicts realistic acts of violence.

"America's biggest fallacy: "guns save lives". Guns are ripping lives away from humanity like a diseased-plague. In GET SHOT, the flowers that bloom from the victims' mouths as they reanimate show the beauty that was robbed from them by guns. We reject the "good guy with gun" argument. Here is a "good guy with a good gun" shooting people alive. Which is absolutely ridiculous! The end eviscerates this with everyone dropping back down to the ground, dead. This American delusion is brought to an abrupt end; guns destroy life.

It's devastating to think, that by attending school, young people, children put themselves at risk of being shot everyday. The laws in this country are made to protect one thing, guns, nothing else. Your new cool pencil case looks great, your new jansport backpack and fresh notebooks are ready for school, but did you remember to bring your bullet proof vest?" - Karen Ledford & Rej Forester, GRLwood

Watch the Video for GET SHOT Here

Founded in August of 2017, GRLwood quickly took Louisville by its love-handles and kicked it in the balls. Made up of guitarist/singer Rej Forester and drummer Karen Ledford, the self-proclaimed "Kentucky-fried queerdos" came together when Karen saw Rej performing GRLwood as a solo project. Since then, the duo have been playing nonstop and have formed a strong following in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. They have been praised for the community they've cultivated, their explosive live performances, and most of all for their fearless and tireless gusto when it comes to dismantling the patriarchy and other toxic heteronormative ideologies through their music. GRLwood has been featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, AV Club, NME, Alternative Press, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan and so much more!

Catch GRLwood live:



2/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside yacht Club

3/5 Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse w/ Bear Hands & Iron Tom

3/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Time

3/16-20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 21 - Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Weekend (Three Links)

March 22 - Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz w/ Girl Friday

March 23 Norman OK @ Opolis w/ Girl Friday

March 25 Denver @ Lost Lake w/ Girl Friday

3/26-29 Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

3/30 Rexburg, ID @ The Basement*

3/31 Bozeman, MT @ The Labor Temple*

4/1 Billings, MT @ Kirk's Grocery*

4/2 Rapid City, SD @ The Cave Collective*

4/3 Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon*

4/4 Lincoln, NE @ The Mez*

4/5 Omaha, NE @ O'Leavers*

4/7 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox*

4/8 Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop*

4/9 Carbondale, IL @ Skihaus*

4/10 Memphis, TN @ Lampligher Lounge*

4/11 Hattiesburg, MS @ The Thirsty Hippo*

4/14 Mobile, AL @ Satori*

4/15 Pensacola, FL @ The Bugghouse*

4/16 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark*

4/17 Jacksonville, FL @ Pizza Fest*

4/18 Cape Coral, FL @ Babefest*

4/24 Orlando, FL @ Sound Bar*

4/25 Tampa, FL @ Babefest*

4/26 Gainesville, FL @ Hardback*

4/28 Athens, GA @ Caledonia*

4/29 Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggo's*

4/30 Nashville, TN @ Private Idaho*

5/1 Indianapolis, IN @ Healer*

5/2 Logansport, IN @ Midwest Action Film Festival*

*With Lung

Side Door Mini-Tour: All Details Available In The Side Door App

March 11 Royal Oak, MI



March 12 Cleveland, OH

March 13 Louisville, KY

March 14 Memphis, TN





