GRAMMY-Winning Quarto Valley Records Signs David Starr

GRAMMY-winning Quarto Valley Records has brought acclaimed Colorado-based Blues and Americana artist David Starr into its fold for his upcoming blues album, Must Be Blue. Scheduled for release in 2025, Starr's latest project marks a return to his blues roots, blending soulful, gritty guitar riffs with seasoned songwriting that spans a lifetime of musical exploration. For Starr, who began his career in Arkansas clubs at just 14, Must Be Blue represents a fresh take on a genre that has anchored his artistry from the start.

With this signing, Quarto Valley Records, home to icons like Paul Rodgers and Edgar Winter, underscores its commitment to cultivating authentic voices in the music world. CEO Bruce Quarto emphasized this alignment with Starr's mission, stating, "David's artistry and dedication to his craft resonate deeply with the authentic voices in music that QVR strives to promote." The album's first single, "Hole in the Page," is set to drop on January 24, giving fans a preview of Starr's innovative yet nostalgic sound.

Throughout his decades-long career, Starr has collaborated with industry luminaries, from John Oates to Jim Lauderdale, while evolving his sound to incorporate Americana and folk influences. Yet, as his discography reveals, blues has always remained a constant, surfacing in each album with the gritty, emotive power that first inspired him. His latest work, Must Be Blue, draws from these blues roots while integrating the soulfulness of Americana, creating what Starr calls "Bluesicana." This melding of genres adds a contemporary twist, blending the timeless grooves of the blues with fresh instrumentation like the mandolin.

"Playing blues-influenced songs always centers me in a way that no other music does," Starr shared, describing the grounding force of the blues in his life and work. The project promises to be a unique blend of heart and edge, inviting listeners to experience blues through Starr's lens-a sound both deeply personal and undeniably universal.

With Must Be Blue, Starr is poised to make waves in the blues world, infusing the genre with his own soulful spin. As he joins the prestigious Quarto Valley Records lineup, Starr's journey back to his roots reminds us all of the enduring power of the blues-and why David Starr is an artist to watch.

