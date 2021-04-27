GRAMMY Museum Announces Reopening On May 21

The GRAMMY Museum® will reopen its doors to the public after its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Fri, May 21. Museum members will have special preview days the prior weekend on Sat, May 15 and Sun, May 16. During the first phase of reopening, the Museum will follow guidelines provided by L.A. County for museums and open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing. In addition, the GRAMMY Museum will be providing free admission to first responders, healthcare workers, and essential workers through June 2021.



The Museum will open with three new major exhibits, Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out (on view through fall 2021), Y Para Siempre... Marco Antonio Solís (on view through spring 2022), and the previously announced Motown: The Sound Of Young America presented by City National Bank (on view through winter 2021). More info about each exhibit to be announced soon. Additionally, the Museum's This is Nat King Cole exhibit has been extended (on view through fall 2021).



"We're thrilled that the day has come that we can reopen our doors and welcome our community back to the GRAMMY Museum, including free admission to first responders, healthcare and essential workers through June 2021 to show our deepest gratitude," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "We have a wide-range of new exhibits for visitors to experience and I'm proud of our hard-working team who has made sure the Museum is safe and enjoyable for all."



The Museum is taking active measures to maintain a safe environment for guests, including new health and safety protocols such as limited capacity, advanced timed-entry online ticketing, required face mask wearing, mandatory temperature check, a touchless visitor experience, enhanced and more frequent cleaning and sanitizing protocols, one-way paths through the Museum floors, social distancing marks, hand sanitizing stations, and more. The Museum's Clive Davis Theater, where the popular public programs are held, remains closed until further notice for evening programming, but will be open during the day as part of the Motown exhibit for special film viewing. Online advanced ticket reservations are now available.

The GRAMMY Museum will continue to engage with online audiences through GRAMMY Museum at Home, providing digital educational content and lesson plans as part of the GRAMMY In The Schools® Knowledge Bank, and their official online streaming service, COLLECTION:live™.



The Museum will celebrate its reopening with a special members-only virtual event taking place on Thurs, May 13 at 5:30 pm PT. A Reopening Celebration with the GRAMMY Museum includes a recently-recorded interview and performance with Brandi Carlile and a first look at our new exhibits. This is open to current Museum members or members that join by Weds, May 12.



For more information regarding ticket reservations, becoming a member, and the Museum's new safety protocols, please visit www.grammymuseum.org.