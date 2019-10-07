GRAMMY Museum Announces Launch Of GRAMMY Camp Miami

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today the launch of GRAMMY Camp® Miami, presented by Royal Caribbean International, in summer 2020. The annual signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held in Los Angeles from Tuesday, July 14-Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, followed by the first-ever camp in Miami, from Tuesday, July 28-Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Royal Caribbean Entertainment Studios on Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus.



GRAMMY Camp Miami, presented by Royal Caribbean, will offer selected high school students from across the nation an interactive five-day nonresidential summer music experience. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative environment with cutting-edge technology in professional facilities. The program features five music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Songwriting; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in media projects, recordings, and/or performances.



Royal Caribbean is underwriting $1,400 of the $1,500 tuition fee for each student attending who is based within 100 miles of the greater Miami area.



"GRAMMY Camp is one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music, giving young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry," said Michael Sticka, President of the GRAMMY Museum. "Expanding our education programs to the Chapters of the Recording Academy is a primary goal of the Museum, so we are thrilled to partner with Royal Caribbean to bring this program to the Miami area for the first time."



Nick Weir, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for Royal Caribbean International, adds, "As a leader in innovative entertainment, we are thrilled to bring the next generation of artists to our Entertainment Studios in Miami through our partnership with GRAMMY Camp. Students will have access to some of the top people and equipment in the industry, helping them further develop their talents, hone in on their passions, and forge their paths toward a bright future in music."



Applications for GRAMMY Camp Miami and GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles are due by March 31, 2020, and are open now at https://grammy.campintouch.com/ui/forms/application/camper/App.





