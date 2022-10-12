GRAMMY Museum Announces Inaugural Campaign For Music Education

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today their first ever Campaign For Music Education with the goal of raising money for their educational endowment and programs.

The funds raised will provide free admission to the GRAMMY Museum in downtown Los Angeles for all students, and expanded access to their music education programs across the country. The campaign is co-chaired by some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, and Rosalía.

GRAMMY Museum President and CEO Michael Sticka asserts, "Our goal with this campaign is very simple, to do our best to democratize music education by expanding our reach into underserved communities where access to our museum and educational programs could make a huge impact and ultimately foster the next generation of music's creators and leaders.

Many in the music industry have come together to help us achieve our goal of making music education a vital part of kids' lives, and we couldn't be more thankful for their support. I'd also like to thank our co-chairs Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, and Rosalía."

The GRAMMY Museum®'s objective is to eliminate the financial burden to access music education and foster the next generation of music's creators and leaders. The campaign is a call to action for the music industry, with labels, publishers, artists, promoters, and more coming together to ensure that music education is accessible, sustainable and available for any and all who want it.

The funds raised through the Campaign For Music Education would more than double the number of students who have access to the Museums' galleries each year, and would greatly expand their education and community programs which have served more than 435,000 students through programs such as GRAMMY Camp®, GRAMMY In The Schools® and the Quinn Coleman Scholarship Fund.

"I was able to visit the Grammy Museum a lot when I was growing up. We saw so many amazing artists perform that I never would've been able to see otherwise. I love the exhibits and the whole experience. I am excited to help kids who are the same age as I was to have free access to this magical place and all that it has to offer in music education and experiences." - Billie Eilish

"Access to music education has the power to not only shape music's next generation, but also provides a creative outlet that is crucial to a child's development. It gives students the opportunity to excel creatively, as well as in their academic performance beyond music. I am eternally grateful to the music educators that touched my life, they were my foundation to creating this incredible journey I am on. I'm proud to be co-chair of the GRAMMY Museum's Campaign For Music Education in their work to democratize and expand their education and community programs." - Dua Lipa

"Bruno love the kids!" - Bruno Mars

"I am so excited to chair this campaign alongside Billie, Dua, Bruno, and Rosalía. Music education should be available to everyone so I am honoured to be a part of spreading the GRAMMY Museum's reach and cultivating music's next generation." - Shawn Mendes

"Music is such an important form of art and communication there's not even a single day I don't feel grateful that I could study music since I was 9 years old. I wouldn't be who I am if I couldn't grow up being a musician as i did. I feel that music makes the world a warmer place. Everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to music education. Being a part of this campaign is important to me because now kids of all different backgrounds will be able to learn in a supportive environment." - Rosalía