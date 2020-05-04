GRAMMY Museum Announces Bilingual Instagram Live Event In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo

The GRAMMY Museum® will host a bilingual Instagram Live event in both English and Spanish in celebration of Cinco De Mayo. The live event will highlight the variety of genres within Mexican music. Last fall, the Museum opened Los Angeles' first permanent Latin Music Gallery in collaboration with the Latin Recording Academy®. Since the Museum had to close its doors in March until further notice due to COVID-19, there have been virtual Latin exhibits posted on the Museum's new Digital Museum including Jenni Rivera, La Gran Señora, and soon, Deep Heart: Roots, Rock & the Music of Carlos Vives on May 15. More to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Instagram Live event features Mireya Ramos, co-founder of Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning Flor De Toloache, New York City's first and only female mariachi; Aureo Vaqueiro, Latin GRAMMY Award-winning producer; and hosted by Francisca Valenzuela, Chilean songwriter, performer, and activist and founder of Ruidosa.

Instagram Live Cinco De Mayo event will be Tuesday, May 5 from 2-3 p.m. PT.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form - from the technology of the recording process to the legends who've made lasting marks on our cultural identity.





