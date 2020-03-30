GOLDSPACE Releases New Single 'Drop Like Flies'

Future R&B/hip-hop duo GOLDSPACE is back with their latest hard-hitting single, "Drop Like Flies." The single comes ahead of the release of the pair's new EP, Stupid Mind, set for release on April 24th.

Listen below!

Like all of the tracks on Stupid Mind, "Drop Like Flies" shows off the signature style the Los Angeles-based GOLDSPACE has become known for since their days at Berklee College of Music: lead singer Maia Quin's captivating vocals layered with producer Andre Samuel's powerful musical creations.

Featuring rapper Chris Bass, the trippy, mind-bending single is one of the most unflinching tracks on the album, which contains deeply personal perspectives on addiction and mental illness. Quin wrote the song in response to witnessing friends battle with - and succumb to - the demons of drug addiction.

"This song is a very important one to us," said Quin. "I wrote it after finding out a friend of mine had passed due to an overdose. As a recovering addict, this seems to happen at least a couple times a year. Getting clean, I felt a lot of anger over the deaths - at the lack of resources that exist to help addicts and how big pharmaceutical companies are complicit. It's almost surreal how many times I've seen this disease kill people."

Of Bass's involvement with the track, Quin said, "Chris is a close friend and also understands these problems, so there was no one better to bring into the song. I'm lucky to be alive right now. I hope the song helps show how serious this issue is."

GOLDSPACE came together when Quin and Samuel met as students at Berklee College of Music in Boston. They quickly went heads down, putting out a stream of tracks that travel through the reaches of future R&B, electro-pop, hip hop, and beyond. Their first single, "Heavy Hitter," featuring lyricist Saint Laurant, was released in 2018, landing on Spotify's biggest playlists along with the sleek "Think Twice" and "Drugz," another pro-sobriety anthem (the latter of which is also featured on Stupid Mind).

Currently based in Los Angeles, GOLDSPACE has become widely known for their trap-infused beats and deeply confessional musical style. To keep up with GOLDSPACE, their latest music, and upcoming projects, follow them on Instagram: @goldspace_music.





