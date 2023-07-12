GOLD LAKE Announce New Album 'Weightless' & Share Lead Single 'Hidden Lovers'

Gold Lake - Carlos Del Amo and Lua Rios - have announced the October 20 release of their new album Weightless, the duo’s first album in 9 years.

The hiatus was not intentional. Following the release of their critically acclaimed LP Years Amo lost his sister unexpectedly, and then himself had a recurrence of a brain tumor after having surgery to remove it years prior. While these tragedies greatly inform Weightless, the end result is a dreamy, shimmering record that responds to the world’s darkness with an inimitable insistence on the beauty of life.

Today Gold Lake reveal the album’s lead single “Hidden Lovers,” a song that exemplifies that multifaceted perseverance. The band share, “When we wrote this song, the words from the chorus sort of emerged from the mumble track, and we loved the image of lovers hiding within songs, intertwining with the melodies and the words.

The 50s, Roy Orbison vibe of ‘Hidden Lovers’ is a perfect concealment for lovers trying to live their life hidden away from life itself. But the constant drive, the pulse-like guitar mirrors the desire we ultimately find within us to push forward and persevere, despite life’s hurdles. Above all, this is a song about the desire to move forward, love, and the peaceful knowledge that you are in this life with the other person."

When it came to shooting the video for “Hidden Lovers” Gold Lake looked to create a humble homage to Wim Wenders' breathtaking Paris, Texas.

The aching melancholy throughout the movie mirrors the underlying eerie synths and 50s aura of the song. Yet, similar to the movie, where the child is reunited with his mother and there seems to be hope for the future, the driving guitars, and expansive melodic choruses, drive the song and video forward to a dreamier and shinier realm.

Photo by Nicole Mago