GLORIA GAYNOR Launches 'I Will Survive' Masks

Gloria is using her voice and platform to effect a change to halt the spread of the virus.

Having already shown how effective her impact on her audience and the public-at-large with her #iwillsurvive handwashing video on TikTok which has already amassed over four million views collectively, two-time GRAMMY® winning legendary singer GLORIA GAYNOR once again is spreading her positive influence to halt the spread of COVID-19. Presenting her own "I WILL SURVIVE by Gloria Gaynor" face masks, Gloria is using her voice and platform to effect a change to halt the spread of the virus. The "I WILL SURVIVE by Gloria Gaynor" face masks are featured exclusively on https://represent.com/gloriagaynor.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions are facing incredibly difficult situations," she says. "Part of our 'new normal' is wearing a face mask to help ensure that each of us and our loved ones stay safe and healthy. 'I WILL SURVIVE' is a song that has become a global anthem for people facing all kinds of problems. Having the "I WILL SURVIVE by Gloria Gaynor" logo on these custom face masks helps send a positive message that we'll get through these challenging times. We need positive reminders like this in our day to day to help give us strength and encouragement."

Selling more than 14 million physical copies worldwide, "I Will Survive"'s massive success has continued in the streaming world with, on average, six million streams per month. Its iconic video continues growing, with more than 130 million views on YouTube . The song's positive message of perseverance in the most difficult of times lends itself well to the current worldwide pandemic that we are experiencing and has been used in television commercials, presentations, and now, on her branded face mask.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life as we know it," she explains. "So many people around the world have lost family members, friends, and neighbors because of this horrible virus. It has forced us to implement safety measures in our daily lives that help lower the curve. Wearing a face mask is an important part of helping everyone to stay safe."

Emblazoned with "I WILL SURVIVE by Gloria Gaynor" the mask resounds the immortal words of her iconic song to impart a new interpretation that conveys the optimistic message of hope and care in these trying times.

Collaborating with fashion designer Perry White who has worked with Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicole Murphy, Prince, LL Cool J, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more, Gloria found a kindred spirit who shared her vision and values. "Partnering with celebrated fashion designer Perry White's company to produce these face masks has been wonderful," she beams. "It was important for me that I work with a Black-owned company to manufacture these special face masks. It's my way of helping effect long term positive change."

A lifelong animal lover, Gloria will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each inspirational face mask to the charity organization, Danny & Ron's Animal Rescue . Their rescue mission began shortly after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 aiding dogs left homeless by the storm. Since then their efforts have expanded to include rescuing dogs from puppy mills, dog-fighting rings and hundreds of kill shelters.

Huffington Post

TIME

Newsweek

CNN

People Magazine

Oprah Magazine

Showing the versatility and timelessness of the song, which a year ago celebrated its 40th anniversary at the top of the pop charts, has spawned multiple viral videos on social media, including the aforementioned #iwillsurvivechallenge on TikTok which challenged fans to lipsync to the track. At the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, Gaynor was one of the first to film an instructional handwashing video urging fans to protect themselves from transmission of the virus. Using the chorus to "I Will Survive," Gloria posted the video to social media, where it caught fire; the TikTok challenge amassed more than 4 million views and has been shared millions of times, receiving coverage onand dozens of other news and media outlets.

Billboard

Rolling Stone

Billboard

NPR

Parade

CBS Sunday Morning

The TODAY Show

New York Live

Forbes

BlackBook

As an artist who has had hit songs in each of the past five decades, Gaynor has especially been enjoying a recent surge in popularity over the last year. At the recent 2020 GRAMMY® Awards, Gaynor won the Best Roots Gospel Album GRAMMY® for her latest album Testimony, which had debuted Top 5 in theTop Gospel Albums Chart, Top 3 on the iTunes Gospel Chart and Top 20 on Amazon's Overall Album Chart. Testimony received rave reviews fromand more.

Gaynor also recently launched her official YouTube channel, posting vintage concert and tv performance clips to share with her global fan base alongside new content relevant to her album Testimony and current creative focus. Gloria is also part of the initial group of artists alongside Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, Bob Marley, and the Grateful Dead to partnering with Amazon to launch a customized "Merch by Amazon" storefront on the shopping platform that features custom designs from Gaynor on t-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories and more at www.Amazon.com/GloriaGaynor

View More Music Stories Related Articles