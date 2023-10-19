GHOSTLY KISSES Share New Single 'Golden Eyes'

The single combines atmospheric house and UK garage with her weightless vocal delivery.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

GHOSTLY KISSES Share New Single 'Golden Eyes'

Quebec City-based songwriter Margaux Sauvé has shared her latest single as Ghostly Kisses, the euphoric “Golden Eyes,” which combines atmospheric house and UK garage with her weightless vocal delivery.

Sauvé explains the track is “about being in love with your best friend and how gauche it feels to finally admit it. The lyrics were inspired by a revelation from a fan we met on tour, about how hard and vertiginous it can be to express our true feelings to someone that we really love.”

While party about Sauvé's own experience falling in love with her songwriting partner Louis-Étienne Santais, the song is also inspired by Ghostly Kisses' ‘Box of Secrets' project, where fans submitted anonymous stories to the band.

It's a perfect entry point into understanding what's made Ghostly Kisses an international sensation, touring with Ry X, Men I Trust, Lord Huron, and Pomme, while amassing millions of streams and a devoted overseas audience since the release of her 2022 album Heaven, Wait. Ghostly Kisses perform at Pitchfork Berlin on November 2nd. Listen to the new single HERE, produced by Margaux Sauvé alongside George Fitzgerald and Louis-Étienne Santais. 

Photo by Fred Gervais



