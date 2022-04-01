G Herbo and Rapper Clay 'Krucial' Perry III Join Forces for New Single and Video

ABOUT CLAY "KRUCIAL" PERRY III: Clay "Krucial" Perry III raps like he has something to prove. The Memphis artist has been a go-to engineer in the city for years, sitting behind the boards for rap's finest: NBA Youngboy, Yo Gotti, Blocboy JB, Rico Nasty, Yella Beezy, and more. Working with stars-and working with other artists he thought he could spit better than, pushed him to step into the booth himself. He always felt he had something to say and now was his time to share it. A sense of urgency rings out on new singles like the G Herbo-featuring "Wafi," where Krucial spits like his life depends on it, laying out a mission of world domination. If his new mixtape Clay is any indication, he may be poised for just that. Krucial began recording in college, realizing no one else could make records sound the way he wanted. Demand for his work grew as he started working with artists like Blocboy and Gotti, and soon, every big record out of the scene bore his fingerprints. He began making noise of his own with independent projects like Krucifix (2018), It Could've Been Different (2019), and Too Sad for Tomorrow (2019), and he released his major-label debut If We Must Die in 2021. Now, as he prepares Clay, Krucial has more reasons to succeed than just self-satisfaction. He has people counting on him, mouths to feed. There's pressure, but he knows he's capable-he has to be. "It's like being in the house and the phone rings and you're the only person there," he says. "Are you not going to pick up?"