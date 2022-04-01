G Herbo and Rapper Clay 'Krucial' Perry III Join Forces for New Single and Video
The track is off of Perry III's upcoming release, "Clay."
Today, rising Memphis rapper Clay "Krucial" Perry III recruits Chicago drill star G Herbo for the fiery new single and video "Wafi." Listen HERE. Watch the animated video HERE. The explosive track features on Clay's highly anticipated forthcoming project, Clay, which drops April 22 via Drumatized (DOA) / Warner Records.
On "Wafi," Clay spits flames and lays out his plan for world domination as he raps over ominous synths and thunderous drums. The animated music video translates this sentiment into a trippy cartoon depicting both rappers suspended in space flexing their intergalactic muscle.
The defiant track follows the soul-baring "Karma," which showcases Clay's emotionally layered lyrics and gripping storytelling. He jumps from paranoia-tinged flashbacks of police encounters to ruminations on his upbringing, as Big30 matches Clay's energy with nimble wordplay.
Clay is building on the foundations he laid in 2021 with his major-label debut mixtape, If We Must Die, which featured Trippie Redd and Tay Keith. The rapper first came to fame as a revered sound engineer for artists like NBA Youngboy and Rico Nasty. After making the leap from board to booth, he made a name for himself under the "Krucial" moniker with independent projects and, in 2021, If We Must Die. With flashy, impactful anthems like "Wafi" with G Herbo, and his forthcoming Clay project, Clay is only just getting started.
|
|