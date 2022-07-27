Future Officially Becomes One of the Top-Achieving Gold & Platinum Rappers of All-Time

Reaching rarified air once again, Future just received recognition from the RIAA in observance of over 95 million units certified throughout his career thus far.

During an exclusive event at Soho House Miami Beach, RIAA COO, Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO, Sylvia Rhone honored the GRAMMY® Award-winning Atlanta hip-hop titan with the presentation of plaques to commemorate this unprecedented milestone.

This honor notably encompasses 9 albums and 68 separate songs as he inches towards 100 million units awarded (counting US sales and streams) and earns one of the highest totals in the history of the 65-year-old program according to the RIAA. Future was also presented with a plaque for his record-breaking album I NEVER LIKED YOU reaching Gold status, while WAIT FOR U featuring Drake hit double-Platinum and PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ certified Gold.

"We're thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles! He's in an elite group - very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65 year old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!" - Michele Ballantyne, COO, RIAA.

Taking over South Florida, Future not only headlined Rolling Loud Miami, but he also graced the latest cover of the highly sought-after and prestigious Soho House Magazine. In the exclusive story, he opens up about his aesthetic, love for design, and so much more in a wide-ranging and deep discussion.

His latest chart-dominating blockbuster #1 album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, continues to put up numbers, further securing his place in history with this magnum opus. Upon arrival, he emerged as the 5th artist in history to simultaneously debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 with I NEVER LIKED YOU atop the 200 and "WAIT FOR U" at #1 on the Hot 100. On Spotify, he captured #1-10 on Top Songs Debut USA Chart in addition to landing a #1 US and Global Album Debut. Not to mention, he became the most-streamed artist on Spotify worldwide on April 29.

The album notably demolished the record for highest first-day streams for an album released in 2022 on Apple Music worldwide and the record for highest first-day streams ever for a Hip-Hop/Rap album released in Spatial Audio on Apple Music Worldwide.

I NEVER LIKED YOU crashed the charts as the biggest debut of the rapper's career, landing at #1 on the Billboard 200 and moving a staggering 221,512 units first-week in the US alone. This notably marks Future his 8th #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the most seven-day sales of his illustrious career so far.

"The best rapper alive," according to GQ, has taken over 2022, and he's not stopping...

Rap would never sound, look, or feel the same after Future landed. If you want to know where the culture's going next, just watch and listen to the iconic Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer.

He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger "Jumpman" [with Drake].

He has collected dozens of multiplatinum certifications and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's "Life Is Good" [feat. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all-time. Not to mention, he carved out a place in the history books as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks."

Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ, Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen.

In 2019, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance" for "King's Dead" alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's "Pushin P" with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger.

Future looks ahead again on his ninth full-length album, I Never Liked You. Upon arrival, it marked his 8th #1 album on the Billboard 200 with the most seven-day sales of his illustrious career so far. In addition to praise from Billboard, Complex, and Rolling Stone, Vulture hailed it as "both instantly recognizable and easily distinguishable from past works," and GQ went as far as to crown him "the best rapper alive."

Photo Credit: Alfonso Duran @alfonsodrn