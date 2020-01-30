Fuse Launches 'Future History Class Of 2020'

Fuse is raising the bar for celebrating positive, proactive and emerging leaders with the launch of the Future History Class of 2020. In a significant expansion of the media brand's Future History franchise, Fuse will be honoring individuals who are currently using their voice to drive positive change and whose impact on the world will be talked about in the future.

This elite honor will be awarded to only 20 individuals over the course of the next year, with four Future History makers selected during each of the following: Black History Month (February), Women's History Month (March), Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (May), LGBTQ Pride Month (June) and National Hispanic Heritage Month (September/October).

Fuse revealed that the honorees in the Future Black History Class of 2020 will be:

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion for using her platform to empower her fans, whether she's promoting environmental activism with the Hottie Beach Clean Up or offering scholarships to fans.

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White for making political issues personal. From LGBTQ issues to mental health and climate change, he tweets truth to power while providing much needed comic relief.

Sports agent Rich Paul for championing those from less-privileged backgrounds. By challenging a controversial NCAA rule, he helped tear down a barrier keeping aspiring sports agents without a college degree from breaking into the industry.

Attorneys Brittany K. Barnett & MiAngel Cody for taking criminal justice reform into their own hands. With the Buried Alive Project and The Decarceration Collective, they have saved lives, reunited families, and worked to end mass incarceration.

"These rising stars are using their voices and influence to propel positive change across our nation, and their impact on society has only just begun," said Fuse Media CEO Miguel "Mike" Roggero. "Core to our company's mission is the celebration of those committed to empowerment and sowing the seeds of unity throughout our society. It is immensely inspiring to hear the stories of courageous people who are embracing a volatile moment in time to make positive impacts on our world."

Kicking off on February 1 in celebration of Black History Month, Future Black History will spotlight Honorees with a dedicated series of multiplatform content including short-form video vignettes voiced by hip hop legend and host of Fuse's Big Boy's Neighborhood, Big Boy.

Future Black History is sponsored by McDonald's USA.





Related Articles View More Music Stories