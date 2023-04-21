Frore Releases New Album of Tribal Psybient Music BIOME

Frore's new album of Tribal Psybient music, Biome, features a series of simple and powerful percussive forms that become a universal heartbeat, a powerful hand drum beat, and a complex sounding rhythm machine that magically dances along forever. The heart quickens for a time then eventually starts to calm and slow as the trance enchantment thrives, with solid deep textures (and surprises) as this calming hypnotic new rhythm machine continues to perform.

A biome is a biogeographical unit consisting of a biological community that has formed in response to the physical environment; currently, it is also musical inspiration. BIOME, Frore's first solo project for Spotted Peccary Music, is percolating with world instruments, drones, pads, sequencer lines and even touches of industrial and IDM. Frore's lush landscape is best described as psychedelic ambient music, and it is an album to get lost in. Listen on the platform of your choice at https://orcd.co/frore-biome.

"Frore" (pronounced Fror) is an archaic adjective meaning "frosty or icy." Fittingly, the artist behind the moniker, Paul Casper, was inspired, in part, by the wonders of nature, and by BBC Earth with David Attenborough, and nature documentaries like "Fantastic Fungi." Nature studies, including recent evidence that trees talk to each other, also lend to the scope of the album.

"Think about how the infinitesimal makes up our reality and the environment. How small can we go? What universes are within matter and is our universe just a tiny speck of a larger one?" Casper speculates, "I'm sure there are scientists, physicists and mathematicians who have answers, but I'm just a guy who makes sounds, so I make sounds while thinking about it. I think this album is the most "Frore" to date, I can hear all the things I love: world instruments, drones, pads, sequencer lines and even touches of industrial and IDM."

The music of Frore has been featured on radio shows including Hearts of Space, Star's End, and is frequently played on Stillstream.com's ambient radio channel, among others. Frore collaborated with fellow Spotted Peccary Music artist Shane Morris on earlier label releases Blood Moon (SPM-9083), Eclipse (SPM-9085), and Horizon (SPM-9089).

Casper has a unique approach to ambient music, always seeking to fuse what he calls "primitive sounds" with current technology; he is creative with his gear in this debut solo outing, inviting the listener into a world of wonders. The opener "Algae Bloom" hypnotizes as a flute winnows through a landscape of tribal drums and ethereal pads. On "Protozoa," a sequencer bassline rises from an expansive texture; flute chords and industrial flourishes ebb and flow around it to conjure the complexities of the microbial world. He used a variety of instruments to bring Biome to life: Radikal Technologies Accelerator, Nord A1R, bansuri and death whistle; on the closing "Mycelium Dreams," he mimicked the sound of a gamelan by playing a set of singing bowls upside down. Sonically, Biome is as multifaceted as its inspiration, opening up new forms of trance power and trance dreams.

"Honestly, I always feel adrift and only partly connected to everything," Frore adds. "Sometimes I think making music is a way to ease that loneliness and connect to something...or at least give my imagination some place to go."

Mastered by Ben Cox, the album is available in 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless Download in the SpottedPeccary.com shop and on Apple Music; MP3 streaming formats can be found worldwide, and at https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

Spotted Peccary Music will live stream Biome throughout the day of release on its 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive: https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv

Tracklist:



1 Algae Bloom (8:59)

2 Trapped in Amber (9:48)

3 Protozoa (9:46)

4 Fern Cluster (8:11)

5 Luminous and Tangled (9:13)

6 Mycelium Dreams (13:50)

About Frore:



Frore is the ambient music project of Paul Casper, a musician hailing from southeastern Virginia, in the USA. Paul has a unique approach to ambient music, always seeking to fuse what he calls "primitive sounds" with current technology. To Paul, his music makes him realize how nothing much changes with people, that music is a fundamental human impulse and an attempt to make sounds to "fight off the loneliness." Paul isn't sure why he uses so many world fusion and tribal sounds in his Frore music project. As a child, he always wanted to discover lost indigenous tribes in the forest, loving the mystery and excitement surrounding such a concept.

About Spotted Peccary Music:



Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists released over 37 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.