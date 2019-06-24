Frightened Rabbit's Seminal Album Gets A Rework From Manchester Orchestra and Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

Canvasback Music/Atlantic have announced the release of two new tracks from TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT - "My Backwards Walk," covered by both Manchester Orchestra and Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman. TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT, a reimagining of Frightened Rabbit's seminal album, is available for pre-order HERE now and will be released on July 12th.

It was also announced today that Brooklyn's Rough Trade will host an event on album release day - "Tiny Changes: Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) & Peter Katis In Conversation." Hosted by Talkhouse's Josh Modell, the evening will feature critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Craig Finn (The Hold Steady) alongside Grammy Award-winning producer, audio engineer, mixer, and musician Peter Katis. Fittingly, Katis served as the producer of THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT (the original album).

The pre-order for TINY CHANGES: A CELEBRATION OF THE MIDNIGHT ORGAN FIGHT launched last week (here) with the release of a pair of two different versions of the original album opener "The Modern Leper," recorded by singer-songwriter Julien Baker and Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro.

LISTEN TO "THE MODERN LEPER": BIFFY CLYRO:

JULIEN BAKER:

Recorded in 2018 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the acclaimed Scottish band Frightened Rabbit's seminal album, TINY CHANGES features friends of the band - including The National's Aaron Dessner & Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, and Death Cab For Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard, among others (full track listing below) - contributing their own renditions of every track on the original 2008 release.

A portion of the proceeds from album sales will benefit Tiny Changes, the mental health charity launched last month in honor of Frightened Rabbit's late frontman Scott Hutchison, to help raise awareness and provide support for children and young people struggling with mental health issues.





