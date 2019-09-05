FriendShip, Royal Caribbean and Pan American Development Foundation to Provide Disaster Relief to the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian may have passed the Bahamas, but behind it left a serious wake of devastation. Music cruise FriendShip, presented by AMFAMFAMF, and their partner Royal Caribbean have teamed with Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) to provide disaster relief to those in the Bahamas effected and are asking fans and friends in joining them in making a contribution.

The FriendShip issued the following statement yesterday (September 5) via their social media platforms:

FriendShip Family,

The Bahamas graciously hosts our festival and provides hospitality to FriendShip each year. Our thoughts are with them in Hurricane Dorian's aftermath. We want to donate more than thoughts to our Friends in need. We've done our research on the best route to go; thankfully, we did not have to look far.



Our cruise line partner Royal Caribbean has teamed up with the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) to provide disaster relief to our Bahamian neighbors and friends in this time of need. Royal Caribbean will be using their ships to help transport food and supplies to the Bahamas.



They have agreed to match all donations to $500,000. We're asking our blossoming community to donate to this cause as we are committed to reciprocating the love back to our Bahamian friends!

Friends, let's come together and do our part to show our support!

Donate here: http://bit.ly/FriendShipDorianSupport





