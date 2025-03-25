Fridayy to Embark on Headlining World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-winning artist Fridayy has announced his upcoming headlining world tour titled “Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not World Tour.” The tour will stop at 17 cities across North America and five cities across the UK, Netherlands, Germany, and France this summer.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, March 26 across various ticketing platforms. General sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

The tour comes on the heels of Fridayy’s top-charting, highly-anticipated sophomore album, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not. This dual-side album gave fans a glimpse into Fridayy’s personal and professional journey, weaving together his signature blend of soulful R&B, hip-hop, and gospel elements. This project not only encapsulates Fridayy’s evolution as an artist but also sets a new standard for authenticity and vulnerability in his work.

Now, fans can experience the emotion and depth of Fridayy's latest project live as the "Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not World Tour” kicks off June 3rd in Chicago and wraps September 22nd in Paris. Full routing is available below.

“Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not” Tour Dates:

North America

Tue Jun 3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Thu Jun 5 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

Fri Jun 6 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Entertainment Complex

Sun Jun 8 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Wed June 11 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Thu June 12 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG

Fri June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

Sun June 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon June 16 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Wed June 18 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Sat June 21 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Sun June 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hollywood

Wed June 25 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Thu June 26 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Fri June 27 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Mon June 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

Europe

Sun September 14 – London UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Mon September 15 – Manchester, UK – Academy 1

Thu September 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

Sun September 21 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

Mon September 22 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

ABOUT FRIDAYY

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and creator Fridayy explores emotional and sonic extremes in his music. Delivering anthems of celebration and intense introspection with the same gusto, he effortlessly switches lanes between hip-hop, R&B, gospel, pop, and Haitian stylings. Encouraged by his late father, he not only picked up piano, guitar, drums, trumpet, and bass as a kid, but he also honed his chops as part of a church choir. Learning production, he quietly grinded by sharing music online and building an audience as a teen. All of this experience prepared him for a major moment in 2022 when he appeared on DJ Khaled’s blockbuster “God Did” [feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, & Fridayy]. It cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, earned a Gold certification from the RIAA, and garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations in the categories of “Song of the Year,” “Best Rap Song,” and “Best Rap Performance.”

He lent his voice to Lil Baby’s Platinum-certified “Forever,” which vaulted into the Top 10 of the Hot 100. Fridayy’s Platinum-certified solo single “When It Comes To You” paved the way for his acclaimed 2023 self-titled debut, Fridayy. He emerged as the rare dynamo equally comfortable on a track with either Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers or Will Smith, Glorilla, and Chlöe. Not to mention, he expanded his discography as a producer and songwriter collaborating behind-the-scenes with everyone from Lil Baby and Chris Brown to Lil Tjay and Rod Wave. In 2025, he makes a passionate, personal, and powerful statement on his epic double LP, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not [Def Jam Recordings], which he helmed as the primary writer and producer as well.

