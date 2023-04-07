Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

French-Gabonese Artist Anaïs Cardot Releases New Track 'Can't Explain'

Cardot has sparked an organic following of die hard fans who enjoy the soothing sounds of her multilingual tracks (English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish).

Apr. 07, 2023  

Capturing the hearts of listeners from all over the world, Anaïs Cardot has sparked an organic following of die hard fans who enjoy the soothing sounds of her multilingual tracks (English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish). Influenced by vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald, Portuguese guitarist Joao Gilberto and her family's musicality, Cardot has been crafting her unique sound since the young age of 14. In her new single "Can't Explain", she struggles to express how she feels to someone she is falling in love with. Inspired by relatable feelings of fear and uncertainty, "Can't Explain" captures the very essence of what it is like to freeze when met with something you so badly want.

"Days and days, I wait, Not a word today, today / Nothing to explain, Makes me uncertain" ~ "Can't Explain"

Anaïs Cardot's songwriting centers around topics like self-love, mental health and a consistent wrestling with sadness. Audiences from her current home in Ottawa, Canada to the United States, France, her birthplace in Gabon and more are fully engaged to a universally relatable message during what have proven to be very trying times. From birth, she has fought Arthrogryposis, a disease that was said to prohibit her from walking, talking and even sitting. A condition characterized by a generalized lack in the newborn of muscular development and growth, Cardot has overcome adversity, brilliantly finding virality and truth in her music. The French-Gabonese singer-songwriter has received high praises from culture-shifters like Masego and PJ Morton, who have enjoyed her angelic voice's rendition of beloved covers as well as gracefully written original work. And as we near her graduation from Canada's Ottawa University, we gear up for her highly anticipated debut EP "Pink Magnolia", set to release in the summer of 2023.

Watch the official video for "Can't Explain" Here:



