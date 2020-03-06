French Duo Bruises Releases New Track and Video 'Sexymental'

Bruises just released their first ever music video for their new track "Sexymental," directed by Australian fashion photographer, Cheyne Tillier-Daly. The term sexymental is a word to describe a feeling of intense attraction paired with a loss of rationality. The video creates a dark and moody atmosphere which was inspired by 60's James Bond films' opening credits.

Bruises is comprised of Adah Dylan, an American-Austrian singer, and Max Sokolinski, a French multi-instrumentalist and producer who splits his time between Paris and Los Angeles. "Sexymental" is the second track released by the band. Their first, "1992," was released last May right before the band performed at the famous Cannes Film Festival. "Sexmental" is from their forthcoming debut EP, also titled Sexymental, which will release April 3rd. The EP is inspired by an ever-changing world, fusional love, and the observation of a fickle and superficial society. On the EP, Bruises creates a world that is upbeat, dreamlike, and gives a little escape.





