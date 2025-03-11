Frankie and the Witch Fingers Set New Album, Share Single & Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles psych-punk road warriors Frankie and the Witch Fingers have returned to release a brand new album, Trash Classic, on June 6, 2025 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records. Their new single “Economy” provides the first glimpse of the band’s newly-refined sonic palette, putting grimy synths front and center alongside fuzzed-out angular guitars and muscular, precision-strike drumming. Stay tuned for music videos, new tracks and more in the coming days and weeks.

The band has also announced a robust slate of headline world tour dates, which include some of their biggest shows to date. See below for the full list of shows, with more to be announced soon.

These announcements come, of course, just as SXSW descends upon Austin, TX, and the band has provided no shortage of chances to catch their unforgettable live set this week. See below for the full list of high-profile showcases.

Trash Classic follows another sort of classic, the band’s widely-acclaimed 2023 masterwork Data Doom. FLOOD Magazine had an almost prescient take, noting that Data Doom “feels much more in line with vintage dystopian sci-fi connotations, swapping weed-smoke riffs for frigid new wave pulses.” SPIN Magazine was early on the scene to declare the band has “become a heavy hitter in the underground rock, punk, and psychedelic circles,” and Exclaim! praised the band’s tendency to “walk the line between chameleonic and commanding, wielding endless inventiveness as a weapon to outsmart artificial intelligence.”

In addition to enjoying global press accolades in 2023, the band also played their biggest shows yet (including headline festival appearances), recorded a very special KEXP live session, and reached #3 on Billboard’s Alternative New Albums and #4 on Top New Artist Albums charts.

The band shared their collective thoughts on the message behind “Economy’s” mayhem: "’Economy’ invades your brain like a late-night infomercial, ruthlessly selling the shiny nightmare of consumer paradise. Synthetic basslines pound like a debt collector that knows you’re home, while jagged guitars slice like overdue bills stamped in red. Urgent synth melodies buzz and ring like reminders to refill prescriptions you can’t afford. Everything throbs to a hammering blown-out beat, teetering on the edge of assembly-line-collapse. Cold electronically layered vocals chant over the frenzy: WORK. SPEND. REPEAT. Grotesque and irresistible, it’s all circling the drain. Families sell their life-force for dinner while corporations rake in unimaginable profits from the very sickness they created. Sound familiar? By the time the electro-punk fueled finale kicks into overdrive, it injects itself straight into your bloodstream, hijacking your senses and stripping everything down to its raw, naked truth. Economy distorts everyday despair into a mutant disco soundtrack—absurd, biting, and disturbingly fun."

Hooks so infectious they rot on impact. Trash Classic marks a feral mutation for Frankie and the Witch Fingers—a record that snarls with proto-punk venom, angular melodies, and electronic textures that cough and sputter like dying neon lights under a poisoned sky.

This record pushes the Witch Fingers’ sound to a razor's edge. Wiry and twitching, it bends into synth-punk and fractured new wave, with fragments of industrial grime caked under its nails. Guitars detonate and slice like cinder blocks through glass, while gnashing basslines slither through the sludge, alive and seething. Buzzy synths take the forefront, driving relentless rhythms that crack and pop, drenched in a chemically saturated sheen—part bug-eyed speed-freak pogo, part dance-floor delirium. The vocals cut through like static-laced transmissions—balancing both smirk and sneer—layering playful unease over themes of escapism, decay, and overindulgence.

The songs were born in the grime of Vernon, Los Angeles—a wasteland littered with gutted RVs and rusting machinery, where the air tastes like asphalt and dog food. But the real alchemy happened in Oakland, at Tiny Telephone Studio, where producer Maryam Qudus (La Luz, Spacemoth) helped transmute the tracks into their final forms. Unhinged tones, unconventional recording experiments, and wild sonic detours transformed the songs into something alive and unpredictable.﻿

Every day of recording began with cartoons blaring at full volume—a Looney Tunes ritual that turned the madness of the recording process into something child-like. Late at night, sugar-fueled candy binges kept the energy spiking, pushing the sessions into a fever dream of jittery, spastic playfulness.

The result is a raw, twisted monument to rot and excess—toxic glamour and nihilistic salvation. Trash Classic isn’t just a record; it’s an auditory dumpster bible—a gutter gospel for those ready to dive into its filth.

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS LIVE @ SXSW 2025

3/11

12am - Spring Break Boogie - Hotel Vegas

3/12

3pm - Waterloo Records In-Store

5pm - Monosonic Sessions - Howler Bros Outpost

11pm - 29th St. Ballroom Showcase

3/13

5pm - CREEM / Third Man Showcase - 13th Floor

8pm - Do512 Session - Do512 Lounge

3/14

1pm - KROX Radio Session - Inn Cahoots Roof

4pm - Pooneh’s Freaky Friday - Radio East

11:45pm - Spaace Caamp - Hotel Vegas

3/15

10am - KUTX Radio Session - Scholz Garden

2:30pm - Brooklyn Vegan Showcase - Mohawk

9pm - Do512’s The Big One - Radio East

12:30am - Smartpunk House - Empire Garage and Control Room

﻿FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS ON TOUR 2025

5/16 - Nijmegen, NL - Sonic Whip Festival

5/17 - Diksmuide, BE - 4AD

5/20 - Lyon, FR - Épicerie Moderne

5/21 - Biarritz, FR - Atabal

5/22 - Rouen, FR - Le 106

5/23 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

5/25 - Berlin, DE - Desertfest

5/27 - Cherbourg, FR - Le Circuit

5/28 - Brighton, UK - Daltons

5/31 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

6/01 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

7/15 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

7/16 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

7/19 - The Den - Portland, OR

7/20 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

7/23 - Shrine Social Club - Boise, ID

7/24 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

7/25 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

7/26 - To Be Announced - Denver, CO

7/27 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

7/29 - Hotel Congress - Tucson, AZ

7./0 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

7/31 - Swan Diver - Las Vegas, NV

8/1 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

8/2 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

9/19 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

9/20 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

9/21 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

9/23 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

9/24 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

9/26 - Chelsea's Live - Baton Rouge, LA

9/27 - Dan Electros - Houston, TX

9/28 - To Be Announced - Austin, TX

9/29 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX

10/1 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

10/2 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

10/3 - X-Ray Arcade - Cudahy, WI

10/4 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

10/5 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI

10/7 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

10/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

10/11 - Lark Hall - Albany, NY

About Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Los Angeles psych-punk shapeshifters Frankie and the Witch Fingers have spent the last decade mutating their sound into bold, electrifying new forms. Their latest release, Trash Classic (via Greenway Records and The Reverberation Appreciation Society), plunges into a sewer-slick fusion of proto-punk venom, fractured new wave, and industrial grime. Brimming with wiry synths, angular melodies, and grooves that squirm and bite, it’s all delivered with a sly, playful wink. Fueled by relentless global touring and a fierce DIY ethos, the band has shared stages with OFF!, Ty Segall, Oh Sees, Cheap Trick, and ZZ Top, cementing their place as one of the most unforgettable live acts around. Frankie and the Witch Fingers continue to morph, dragging listeners into whatever warped direction their experimental journey takes next.

