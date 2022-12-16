Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony

Frank Klassen Delivers Remix Of Alar & Atlantis' Agony

The remix is out now on ZEHN Records.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Reflecting on his most prolific year to-date, German artist and producer Frank Klassen puts his own unique spin on Alar & Atlantis' Agony in his stirring official remix - out now on ZEHN Records.

Leaving the original's vocals firmly intact, Frank expertly reworks Agony to take it to a dramatic and cinematic dimension. Inviting listeners into his hard-hitting alternative, Frank incorporates thunderous bass and erratic synths.

Moving into a poignant break, Klassen blends his signature cello in harmony with the touching vocals. Building momentum once again, Frank conjures a captivating arrangement to draw the remix to a close, leaving listeners wanting more from the talented producer.

Recently selected as one of Tomorrowland's 'Future 4' artists, and debuting on Purified Records with Fading, Frank Klassen has spent every moment of 2022 dedicated to his craft. Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, he has become one of the scene's most intriguing talents. From a very young age, he studied the cello, guitar and voice, creating the foundations for his path into electronic music.

Gaining a loyal following with his breathtaking "Cello Live-Sets", Frank takes audiences on a magical ride through the senses and spheres of electronic music. Boasting high profile collaborations, including with blues-rock legend Mungo Jerry (In The Summertime), Frank also released his I Was Lost EP on Tube & Berger's label ZEHN Records in 2021.

Sparking a deep connection with the duo, they discovered an undeniable synergy, which led them to collaborate on an exclusive NFT project where they released Feel The Same on RcrdShp, as well as their chart-topping collaboration Alive.

Touring the world from Europe to America, Frank played stand-out shows this summer at Ushuaïa Ibiza and Parookaville, and has an array of exciting bookings on the horizon. With his captivating live performances, top quality productions and an unbridled passion for music, Frank Klassen will continue to rise into a league of his own in 2023.

Listen to it here:



BIJOU Drops Final Banger Of The Year Six Shots Photo
BIJOU Drops Final Banger Of The Year 'Six Shots'
The latest from the Phoenix-based DJ and producer follows directly on the heels of his November-released collaboration ‘Rude Boy’ with Pajane on Spinnin’ Records and October-released banger ‘Gang Gang’ via AC Slater’s imprint Night Bass Records. Finding a home on his very own imprint, Do Not Duplicate Recordings (DND Recs).
John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of The Embarrassing Young Photo
John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'The Embarrassing Young'
John Austin has re-released his debut album The Embarrassing Young to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release which originally came out in 1992.  The album, produced by the late Mark Heard has been re-mastered by Christopher Colbert and will be available via Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify and Bandcamp.
Oliver Hazard Releases New EP Northern Lights Photo
Oliver Hazard Releases New EP 'Northern Lights'
Waterville, Ohio indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard releases their new EP Northern Lights today via Nettwerk Music Group. Stream the EP, which is about longing for better days and appreciating the tough ones, below. Watch a new lyric video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song No Horse To Ride Photo
Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song 'No Horse To Ride'
When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

From This Author - Michael Major


¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
December 16, 2022

Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!
Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'
December 16, 2022

Rising 18-year-old wunderkind Moore Kismet (they/them) closes out a monumental year with an explosive new single “Forte” – out now via Thrive Music/Virgin Music. The single is Kismet’s latest anthem and is filled to the brim with vibrant synths, crisp percussive hits, and a captivating, diverse sonic soundscape.
Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'
December 16, 2022

In the midst of the global pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals) and Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'
December 16, 2022

Tennessee rapper Slatt Zy returns with the funk-inflected, diaristic flex “Head Gone.” A striking change of pace, the young MC trades in his trademark pain and reflection for something more free-flowing and occasionally even joyous. “Head Gone” follows November’s “Life Is Crazy” and August’s “Problems & Pain.”
share