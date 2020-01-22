Franc Moody Releases New Track 'Skin On Skin'

Franc Moody have today unveiled 'Skin on Skin', the lead single from their upcoming debut album Dream in Colour which is available for pre-save, pre-add and pre-order now. Dream In Colour will be released on February 28th. The unique London band launched their first long-form project with the disco anthem 'Terra Firma', having ended 2019 with a sold-out run of US dates and also confirmed an impressive European spring tour.



'Skin on Skin' is perhaps Franc Moody's most joyful moment to date - an irresistible mix of dancefloor-pop grooves and soulful vocals that recalls Hall & Oates at their most unabashed. Lyricaly, 'Skin on Skin' also feels like a fitting mission-statement from a band who revel in movement, the body, and that tactile sense of community that can be found under the disco ball.



A Franc Moody gig is a life-affirming experience. As a band who came up via the tight-knit warehouse rave scene of London, their performances are all about catharsis and chaos. These hypnotic and free-form shows - members have been known to suddenly swap instruments or play keytar solos while sat on each other's shoulders - have helped them build a cult following. Each gig feels like a gigantic house party, packed with scenes of crowd surfing, mosh pits, mass sing-alongs and chants of "MOODY! MOODY!" This is where the band feel most at home and it informs one of the many themes running through their forthcoming debut album, Dream in Colour: the experience of letting loose together.



The quietly-guerilla ethos present in tracks like 'Skin on Skin' underpin Franc Moody, and the brother-like friendship between chief collaborators Ned and Jon at the band's beating heart. While Jon was born into a family of classical musicians and grew up on oboes, cellos and violins, Ned was musically educated by the stereo in his parents' car, blasting old soul, 50s/60s New Orleans music, and rock n roll.



The guys first met as part of a group of musicians who took over an abandoned warehouse in Tottenham, London: first throwing raucous parties, then cutting their teeth as a live outfit, and gradually articulating a more socially-conscious lyrical concern through Franc Moody's irrepressible floor-fillers. The other members of the band - Luke on guitar, Rosy on bass, Dan the drummer and Amber-Simone on percussion all found their home in Franc Moody via related projects using the same warehouse space.



Dream in Colour, then, isn't just about togetherness. It will also explore the way in which modern life constantly oscillates between online and offline realities; from the world we navigate inside our phones to the one we explore each day with our physiological senses. What separates our emotional experience of things like friendship, love and community online versus those we experience IRL? "Sometimes," explains Ned, "that experience of switching between those two worlds can feel like changing from black & white to colour. We wanted to explore that phenomenon on this record." A truly feel-good DIY success story, Dream in Colour also perfectly encapsulates the phenomenon that is Franc Moody themselves.

Tour Dates

Feb 26th || Dublin || Button Factory

Feb 28th || Glasgow || Stereo

Feb 29th || Manchester || YES *

March 2nd || Bristol || Fleece

March 3rd|| Brighton || Concorde 2

March 4th || Nottingham || Bodega

March 5th || London || O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

March 7th || Leeds || Belgrave Music Hall

March 11th || Amsterdam || Paradiso Noord *

March 12th || Cologne || Club Volta

March 13th || Berlin || Saalchen

March 14th || Hamburg || Bahnhof Pauli

March 16th || Copenhagen || Vega Small Hall

March 20th || Paris || La Maroquinerie

March 21st || Gent || Democrazy



* = SOLD OUT





