Fortunate Youth's New Album GOOD TIMES (ROLL ON) Debuts at #1 On iTunes Reggae Chart

The So Cal powerhouse reggae-rock band Fortunate Youth fifth full length studio album Good Times (Roll On) has impressively debuted on #1 on iTunes Reggae Chart, #5 on iTunes Charts (All Genres) and have become a favorite of the Seattle Mariners who have added the title song to their on-field walk up playlist! The new album is out now on Controlled Substance Sound Labs and available everywhere you stream music, stream + download Good Times (Roll On): https://moremusic.at/GoodTimesRollOn.



The Hermosa Beach based band is comprised of long time friends Dan Kelly (vocals), Travis "Travi Bongo" Walpole (percussion), Jered Draskovich (keys/bass), Greg Gelb (bass, guitar), Corey Draskovich (bass, guitar, keys), Revelation Kalauli (drums). Since its inception in 2009, Fortunate Youth has garnered top Billboard charting success and has seen their albums hit #1 Billboard Reggae Album Chart 5x, Billboard Heatseekers Chart 2x, #1 iTunes Reggae Chart 10x plus millions of streams across all platforms! And now with the new record Good Times (Roll On), Fortunate Youth continues to see national and international success with top charting on iTunes and over 1.1 million album streams within the first week of release!



On the new release, Good Times (Roll On), Fortunate Youth rekindles the spirit of their early days from backyard grillin' and chillin' with a wish: that the return of those feel-good vibes finds brighter days for the planet. And reflects on their ever evolving sound most obvious with the glistening title track and music video "Good Times (Roll On)," which has appeared on editorial playlists across multiple streaming platforms! It is stacked with standouts and collaborations with special guests like Nathan Feinstein (Iya Terra) on "Groovin" along with their good friend Gonzo (Tribal Seeds/ Fortunate Youth) for background vocals. Mellow Mood, Italy's own twin fronted group, joins Fortunate Youth on "Around the World" and "Sunlight" is horn-driven reggae that is the perfect end of the summer jam and an ode to touring life.



Over the years, Fortunate Youth has graced the stage in support of brethren such as Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and SOJA on major tours as well as continuing to headline national treks of their own; totaling over 27 tours and counting since their inception. They are devoted to their fans as much today as they were when they started performing live, ticking off countless miles in the van crisscrossing the U.S.



With the new release and the return to touring, Fortunate Youth is excited to bring the good times back on the road to reciprocate all of the love and support they've seen so far. From the sold out Red Rock's in Colorado show to their hometown performance at Beach Life Festival in Redondo Beach, CA. The next stop takes the band to Las Vegas before a few dates in Florida with a stop in Denver and back to the West coast. At the shows, fans can expect to hear their favorites alongside choice cuts from the new album. The full 2021 tour is listed below and also here: https://www.fortunate-youth.com/



The new album is out now and available everywhere you stream music. Stream + Download:

https://moremusic.at/GoodTimesRollOn



Track Listing:



1) "Too Big"

2) "Around The World" (Feat. Mellow Mood)

3) "Burning With You"

4) "Sunlight"

5) "The City"

6) "The Situation"

7) "Good Times (Roll On)"

8) "Friend"

9) "Emin Interlude"

10) "Riddim Rydah" feat. Skillinjah & Dread Kennedy

11) "Groovin" feat. Iya Terra

12) "The Cure"





20 Oct The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon - Fort Myers, FL

21 Oct Ace Cafe Orlando - Orlando, FL

23 Oct North Beach Bandshell - Miami Beach, FL

24 Oct Terra Fermata - Stuart, FL

12 Nov Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom - Denver, CO

17 Nov Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

18 Nov Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa - Stateline, NV

19 Nov Catalyst Santa - Cruz, CA

20 Nov Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

21 Nov Kilokilo Brewing Company - Paso Robles, CA

24 Nov Music Box - San Diego, CA

26 Nov Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA





Connect:

FortunateYouth.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

SoundCloud

Bandsintown