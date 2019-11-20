Former Taking Back Sunday Bandmates Fred Mascherino and Eddie Reyes Team Up for Emo Night Tour

Former bandmates Fred Mascherino and Eddie Reyes have reconnected and teamed up for their very own rendition of Emo Night. They'll be taking their show on the road in January 2020 for a few dates that will include stops in Amityville (NY), Asbury Park (NJ), and Easton (PA). The festivities will include DJ sets, emo karaoke, and performances by The Color Fred and Fates Got A Driver.



"The Color Fred played an Emo Night that our friend Jon runs in Pennsylvania and we had a blast," explains Mascherino. "He was spinning all of the bands that Eddie and I use to play with, so we thought it would be fun to do it in other places and have Eddie's band help make it even more fun."

The Color Fred is an indie rock band headed by former Taking Back Sunday guitarist/vocalist Fred Mascherino. Bend to Break, The Color Fred's first full-length album, was released on October 30, 2007. The album hit #8 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. The band toured throughout North America and Europe, playing with bands such as Dashboard Confessional, Angels and Airwaves, and Four Year Strong. They released an acoustic EP titled The Intervention for Record Store Day in 2009 and did a virtual solo acoustic tour in support of its release.

Mascherino then entered the studio to record LP2 and wound up collaborating with his friends Josh Eppard (Coheed and Cambria) and Andy Jackson (Hot Rod Circuit) in what eventually became Terrible Things. The trio signed to Universal Motown Records, released their popular self-titled full-length, then spent most of their time on the road supporting bands including The Offspring, Minus the Bear, Bayside, Circa Survive, and Streetlight Manifesto. Mascherino then went on tour playing bass in The Lemonheads and guitar for Say Anything. During that time, he was producing and co-writing with bands eventually building his own studio, Diver Down. In late 2018, Fred decided to close the studio to the public and start recording his own music again. Coming full-circle, the new material is being released as The Color Fred. The first song "Don't Give Up on Me" was released this past May. More new material is underway in the studio and will be released in the near future.





