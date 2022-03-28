Former K-Pop Idol, eaJ, Kicks Off Solo Career

Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, is set to release his first official track as a solo artist on April 8th at 12:00AM EST. eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. Pre-save the new single here.

His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."

Park Jae-hyung (Korean: 박제형), better known as Jae, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and composer of Korean descent, best known as a former vocalist and lead guitarist of South Korean rock band Day6. Prior to joining Day6, he gained attention in South Korea as one of the final six contestants in the first season of the singing competition television series K-pop Star. In 2020, Park began releasing solo music under the name eaJ.

Over the past 2 years, Jae has been releasing solo music to his own YouTube Channel and Soundcloud, as well as collaborating with artists all over the globe. Garnering millions upon millions of views.