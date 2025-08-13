Foreigner to Play Orchestral Tour with Cellist Dave Eggar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foreigner has reinterpreted some of their hit songs with an orchestra and will bring these new renditions on the road as a celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. The orchestral concerts feature a 20-piece orchestra playing spectacular arrangements written by Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar and conductor Chuck Palmer. Eggar has performed, recorded and arranged for artists that include Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce and many more.

Foreigner's love for orchestral performance of their hit songs began in Switzerland in 2017 when they appeared in Lucerne with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, resulting in a TV special which can be seen on PBS TV. Subsequently, they toured the show internationally, culminating with a sold-out appearance at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

FOREIGNER ORCHESTRAL TOUR DATES:

3/6/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/7/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/11/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/13/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/14/26 Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

3/17/26 Redding, CA Redding Civic Auditorium

3/18/26 Folsom, CA Harris Center – Stage One

3/20/26 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell

3/21/26 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre

3/22/26 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

About FOREIGNER

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard “Top 200” album success. Streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are over 15 million per week. FOREIGNER is Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals, noted Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, and Chris Frazier on drums.

About Dave Eggar

Seven-time GRAMMY nominee Dave Eggar has performed throughout the world as a solo cellist, pianist, and composer including recent solo appearances at Carnegie Hall (2024), Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center (2025), Sydney Opera House, Greek Theater and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Barbican Center and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, Tokyo Blue Note, Red Rocks, and many others.

A virtuoso in numerous styles, Eggar has arranged, orchestrated, music directed for and recorded with artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, Phillip Phillips, Bebe Rexha, Train, Breaking Benjamin, Paul Simon, FOREIGNER, Judy Collins, John Legend, and many others. Eggar is a graduate of Harvard University and The Juilliard School’s prestigious doctoral program and is a professor of music at the University of Virginia and at NJCU’s multi-style string program.

Photo Credit: Krishta Abruzzini