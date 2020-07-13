For King & Country Secures Top-5 Hit With Latest Single

Four-time GRAMMY award winner and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY has seen their latest hit single "TOGETHER" climb the radio charts in recent weeks, currently holding the No. 3 position on both Billboard and Mediabase Christian Airplay charts. "TOGETHER" also has the distinction of being the most-added single out of the box for three consecutive weeks at Christian radio.

Mainstream radio success is happening at the same time. "TOGETHER" debuts at No. 40 this week on the mainstream Hot AC Chart and is currently sitting at No. 13 on the mainstream AC chart. You can listen to the track, which has accrued over 10 million cumulative audio & video streams, here.

In the official music video, Joel and Luke Smallbone join Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, and thousands of those affected by the pandemic to show what it means to be TOGETHER during these unprecedented times. You can watch the moving video, filmed with social distancing guidelines in place, by clicking here.

Over the weekend, for KING & COUNTRY gave two SOLD-OUT performances at DRIVE-IN STL at Powerplex, a drive-in theater in Hazelwood, MO. After a temperature check, concertgoers were able to drive into the amphitheater and park in dedicated parking spots facing towards the stage. After each song, fans cheered, applauded, and honked their car horns to show appreciation and enthusiasm. This was a historical setting for the band, marking some of for KING & COUNTRY's first ever "drive-in" shows which are becoming the new norm in 2020. To get a sneak peek into remarkable event, click here.

Four-time GRAMMY award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, have released a new chart-topping hit "TOGETHER" - a song about the strength of unity in the face of adversity. Earlier in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo hosted the critically acclaimed livestream event "TOGETHER: A Night of Hope" to over 2.5 million viewers across all social media platforms. After collaborating with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a version of the duo's 11-week No. 1 hit "God Only Knows" in 2019, the duo won two 2020 GRAMMY awards. "God Only Knows" (with Dolly Parton) won in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and their 3rd studio album, burn the ships, won a GRAMMY in the Contemporary Christian Music Album category. for KING & COUNTRY graced the CMA stage to perform "God Only Knows" with the incomparable Dolly Parton at the CMA awards, and they performed their unique and powerful rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" at CMA Country Christmas, receiving national critical praise for both. They have garnered six No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, six GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Award Nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events. National television performances include Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, CMA Awards, and CMA Country Christmas. The duo's burn the ships | world tour has SOLD-OUT over 40 shows across the world including USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and New Zealand. In total, for KING & COUNTRY has accumulated nearly 1 Billion on-demand streams. About Curb | Word Entertainment In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry's most respected brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world's leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. For more information, visit www.curb.com.

