Folk Collective Floyds Row to Tour Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, And Maine

The folk music collective Floyds Row, internationally acclaimed for exploring connections among early, classical, folk, new grass, and world genres, will launch its seven-city East Coast tour September 27, 2025. The ensemble will present historical music by John Playford (1623-1686), John Eccles (1668-1735), and Jeremiah Ingalls (1764-1838), as well as additional works arranged and/or composed by Hailey Fuqua (soprano), Asako Takeuchi (violin), Jacques Lee Wood (violoncello & banjo), Andrew Arceci (bass & mandolin), George Lykogiannis (accordion & piano), and Mike Williams (percussion).

The tour begins in Newton, MA, on Saturday, September 27th, at the House Of Play House Concerts. Next, the group will travel to Ridgewood, NJ, where it will be presented by the Ridgewood Library on Sunday, September 28th. The following day, Monday, September 29th, the ensemble travels to North Adams, MA, to perform in the SING FOR YOUR SLUMBER series at TOURISTS Radio. Floyds Row takes the stage at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, MA, on Tuesday, September 30th.

On Thursday, October 2nd, the group will be presented by the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, NH.; on Friday, October 3rd, it returns to the Winchendon Music Festival; and, to conclude the tour, Floyds Row will perform Sunday, October 5th, at Camden ME's Friends of Music Concert Series at First Congregational Church.

Founded in 2012 in Oxford, UK by Chris Ferebee (mandolin, guitar & cittern), Alistair Anderson (English concertina & Northumbrian pipes), Andrew Arceci (viola da gamba & double bass), Floyds Row has developed into a folk-classical collective, pulling from early, folk, and classical idioms. What began as an Oxford-based project has blossomed into a touring ensemble on notable stages across the UK and U.S., with a critically appreciated album that merges chamber elegance with folk resonance. The name "Floyds Row" comes from a historic street in Oxford that runs beside the Faculty of Music of the University of Oxford.

Here is the full tour schedule:

Saturday, September 27, 7 p.m. | House of Play House Concert | Newton, MA

Sunday, September 28, 2 p.m. | Ridgewood Library | Ridgewood, NJ

Monday, September 29, 8 p.m. | TOURISTS | North Adams, MA

Tuesday, September 30, 7:30 p.m. | Academy of Music Theatre | Northampton, MA

Thursday, October 2, 7:30 p.m. | The Music Hall Lounge | Portsmouth, NH

Friday, October 3, 7 p.m. | Winchendon Music Festival | Winchendon, MA

Sunday, October 5, 4 p.m. | First Congregational Church | Camden, ME