Foals Share New Track 'Crest Of The Wave'

Foals share the new song 'Crest of the Wave' ahead of this Friday's release of their 7th studio album, Life Is Yours. The band - Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith - have released a succession of euphoric singles so far, including "Wake Me Up" to "2001."

The band yesterday announced their North American tour (full information and dates below), and are also confirmed headliners on Glastonbury's Second Stage and at Latitude, which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included 'Later... with Jools Holland,' and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.

'Crest of the Wave' presents a more tranquil ambience than we've heard from Foals' other recent singles. Yannis's lyrics, however, present similarly evocative and escapist imagery. Fittingly, the band's soundscape is dreamy tropical pop, all luminous guitar patterns and sparkling synth textures, while vocal harmonies coo and swoon around Yannis's lead.

Yannis says, "A portion of 'Crest of the Wave' existed in 2011, we had demoed it in Australia and just left it for years. But it was one of those songs which had always been at the back of our minds, like there was some unfinished business there. As we were playing around with it with some of the themes on this record, we cracked it open and really revelled in adding lots of layers to it in the studio. I was looking at the power of the lyrics to transport myself and the listener somewhere else. It's set in St Lucia which is an island that has always visually struck me as being very powerful."

'Crest Of The Wave' is a fresh example of Foals' process for 'Life Is Yours', which sees them works with varying amalgamations of creative collaborations. Production comes from John Hill (Cage The Elephant, Florence + The Machine) and Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), with mixing courtesy of the multiple Grammy Award winner Mark 'Spike' Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon) and Chris Laws (Biffy Clyro, London Grammar).

This Friday, June 17th, Foals will release Life Is Yours, their 7th studio album via ADA/ Warner UK Ltd. Life Is Yours is the follow-up to the triumphant, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, which NPR Music hailed as "big and adventurous... vibrant and versatile." It proved to be a pivotal pinnacle in the band's story, leading to their first UK #1 album, the group winning Best Band at the BRIT Awards, and a Mercury Prize nomination.

Life Is Yours is available for pre-order on all formats here. Standard formats include digital/streaming, CD, vinyl and cassette, while a selection of exclusive vinyl formats are also available. Foals' official store has a double-vinyl format, Amazon offers a transparent Curaçao-coloured vinyl, while key indie stores will stock a white vinyl version.

Listen here:

Foals Life Is Yours US Tour Dates

Oct 28 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 29 - San Diego, CA at SOMA

Oct 30 - Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Nov 1 - Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 3 - Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Nov 4 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 7 - Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

Nov 8 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 12 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

Nov 13 - Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

Nov 15 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

Nov 19 - Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)

Dec 1 - Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 2 - Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

Dec 6 - Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

Dec 7 - Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

Dec 9 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!

Dec 10 - Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dec 11 - Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom

Dec 13 - Washington DC at The Anthem

Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

Dec 16 - New York, NY at Terminal 5

Dec 17 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner

Dec 18 - Portland, ME at State Theatre