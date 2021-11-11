Flowerkid Releases Debut EP 'Everyone Has a Breaking Point'

flowerkid - the moniker of 20-year-old, Sydney-based, singer-songwriter-producer Flynn Sant - has shared his transcendent debut EP everyone has a breaking point, available everywhere now.

The revelatory release is the natural culmination of flowerkid's years of introspection and art-making. Featuring singles like 'miss andry', the gripping collaboration 'It's Happening Again' with LA-based Australian-native KUCKA, the gut-wrenching 'vodka orange juice' and new songs 'I Met The Devil At 4 Years Old', 'Take Two' and 'Why Bother', Flynn's uncompromising vulnerability and bare-souled approach is unmatched.

Confessional and clear-minded, relatable and raw, Flynn is anything but timid as he leads the listener through the pain and beauty of his coming of age. Conceived from personal experience and his most intimate observations, his songs manage to hum with universal relevance. It's the kind of music that by sharing, encourages you to share - to consider your own life and concealed pain. It also offers to do that alongside you, guiding you through with tender confidence. Like an outstretched arm or a knowing glance, everyone has a breaking point is pop at its most empathetic.

With glowing reviews and streaming numbers that stretch well into the multi-millions, Flynn has been met with international praise at each release. From his cathartic debut 'late night therapy' and the reflective follow up 'boy with the winfields and the wild heart', through to songs lifted from the EP, Flynn has been championed by the likes of triple j, BBC Radio 1, Billboard, The Guardian and NME, to name but a few.

flowerkid has always drawn on his most intimate observations to craft music well beyond his years. Whether the voice memo melodies he'd record as a teenager or the tracks that fill his soaring debut EP everyone has a breaking point, this has long been the sound of necessity.

Growing up in Western Sydney, Flynn first fell into music after his aunt gifted him an old Yamaha keyboard. It revealed a natural obsession as he quickly began teaching himself to write and produce fledgling tracks while hidden away in his teen bedroom.

Listen to the new EP here: