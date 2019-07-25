Florist Releases M Music Video, New Album Out This Friday

Today, Florist has released a stunning V Haddad-directed video for "M," the latest from their upcoming album, Emily Alone. The video features 2 previously unreleased ambient pieces composed by the band's Emily Sprague, one of them composed exclusively for the video that features a vocal sample of an old recording she made years ago of her mom singing.

Emily Alone is available for pre-order now and out 7/26 via Double Double Whammy.

Florist has also announced a summer tour that kicks off in Los Angeles on 7/26. All dates below.

Watch the video here:

Emily Alone is a collection of songs made by Florist songwriter Emily Sprague during a time of great stillness and isolation with the self. An attempt to capture the dark spaces between change and acknowledge their beauty. It is a natural, isolated, and momentary tangent away from the otherwise collaborative project that is Florist, while still maintaining the documentary nature of the band that, like all things, is a mutable entity in this universe. These songs, as they exist now, were born partly out of literal distance from her bandmates on the east coast, and partly out of urgency to translate an emotional moment.

Emily wrote and recorded all 12 tracks in her Los Angeles home during the last, rainy months of 2018. After moving to California from New York a year prior, Emily found herself in a transformative time of self exploration and independence after leaving the many lives she knew of as home on the east coast to start on a new journey. Living alone and separate from many of the things she once held most close, a deep dive into the dark void of the mind began.

There is a metaphysical quality to the songs as they search for meaning in existence, swaying between the mundane and the spiritual. Emily believes deeply in the magic and connectedness of all things. The album Emily Alone is the creation of a self reflective lens through which we can view that omnipresence of love and life and the energy of all things around us as well as within us.

TOUR DATES:

7/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico-Union Project

7/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

7/29 - Portland, OR @ Lola's Room (Crystal Ballroom)

7/30 - Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey Arts Center

8/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

8/5 - Cambridge, MA @ The Great Scott

8/6 - Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

8/8 - Troy, NY @ The Church

8/10 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ B-Side (One Lucky Guitar)

8/11 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

8/12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

8/13 - Allentown, PA @ Soft Machine Gallery

8/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

8/15 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

8/16 - Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

8/17 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

8/19 - Atlanta, GA @ 529





