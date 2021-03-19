Flora Cash Shares Powerful New Single 'The Bright Lights'

Platinum-certified indie-pop duo Flora Cash has announced today's premiere of a powerful new single. "The Bright Lights" is available now via the Swedish/American duo's own Flower Money Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

"The Bright Lights" "is about being addicted to a hard/rough lifestyle," says Flora Cash. "Like, live fast die young. Becoming consumed by your hedonism and the pursuit of a rush so that finally you reach some kind of bottom but there is still a light at the end of the tunnel."

"The Bright Lights" marks the latest new music from Flora Cash following the arrival last month of another emotionally potent new single, "Feeling So Down," available now for streaming and download; the track is joined by an animated music video streaming now at the official Flora Cash VEVO channel HERE.

"Feeling So Down" in turn followed the seemingly unstoppable success of Flora Cash's breakthrough hit single, "You're Somebody Else." First released in 2017, the RIAA platinum-certified single has proven a true viral phenomenon, currently boasting over 250M worldwide streams while ranking as one of Shazam's Most Shazamed Alternative Songs in both 2019 and 2020. Hailed by Forbes as "arguably the most intriguing song on the radio this past year," "You're Somebody Else" was equally popular at multi-format outlets nationwide, reaching #1 at Alternative and Triple A while also ascending to the top 5 on Billboard's "Hot Rock Songs" chart. The track - which has also inspired countless TikTok videos in recent months - is joined by an official lyric video, now boasting over 120 views via YouTube alone.

Minneapolis-native Cole Randall uploaded his music to Soundcloud in 2012 and caught the attention of Sweden-based Shpresa Lleshaj. The pair soon began playing music together, forming a relationship that would eventually blossom into marriage. A series of independent releases were followed by an acclaimed seven-song mini-LP, Can Summer Love Last Forever?, in March 2016. Flora Cash's full-length debut album, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine), arrived the following year, highlighted by "You're Somebody Else" and praised by Elmore Magazine as "a blissful masterpiece...Every emotion possible seems to be present in this album, with perfectly simple lyric generating a feeling of euphoria in each track. It sends you off into a trance that makes you feel lost in space and at peace."

Last year saw Flora Cash release their much-anticipated sophomore full-length, Baby, It's Okay, promoting Atwood Magazine to applaud the duo for their "stunning display of stripped back, emotive songwriting... minimal introductions and impressive vocal lines are laced over lush, electro-pop instrumentals as delicate as they are organic, all delving into relational themes...a stunning second album."

As creative and engaging onstage as they are in the studio, Flora Cash celebrated the blockbuster popularity of "You're Somebody Else" with a wide range of international live dates, including tours alongside Sir Sly, Joywave, Amen Dunes, and AJR as well as festival appearances at Life is Beautiful, Bumbershoot, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Hangout Music Fest, Firefly Music Festival, and the KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau, to name but a few. The duo is currently slated to perform at the first-ever Lollapalooza Stockholm, set for July 3, 2021, at Gärdet in Stockholm, Sweden, followed by Hamburg, Germany's MS Dockville 2021 on August 13-15.

Flora Cash have also made a number of high profile TV appearances, including performances of "You're Somebody Else" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly, the nationally syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Sweden's highly rated morning program, Nyhetsmorgon. In addition, last February saw "You're Somebody Else" hit #1 on The Hollywood Reporter's "Top TV Songs" chart after being featured in Netflix's wildly popular Locke & Key. The song has further been featured in a wide range of film and TV projects, including ABC's The Good Doctor, Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Marvel's Runaways.

Listen to "The Bright Lights" here: