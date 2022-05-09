Flor to Embark on Future Shine Tour of North America This Fall

Hood River, OR alt-pop band flor have announced the Future Shine Tour of North America in support of their brand new album Future Shine. The 25-city trek will kick off on September 20 in Orlando, FL, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on October 26 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Wldlfe and good problem will provide support. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, May 10 at 10:00am local time. General on-sale will kick off this Friday, May 13 at 10:00am local time here. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Future Shine was released last Friday, and is available to stream and download via Fueled By Ramen. CDs, cassettes, and limited edition merch bundles are available now exclusively through flor's online store here. Last week, the band spoke at length about their new album in features in Rolling Stone and Atwood Magazine. Additionally, flor unveiled an official music video for the album's new single "Gotta Do Something".

flor celebrated the release of Future Shine with their first-ever "flor in Twenty Four", which saw them perform a marathon three sold out shows in Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, CA, and Hood River, OR in just 24 hours. Last month, the band wrapped a tour supporting The Band CAMINO in sold out venues across North America.

Future Shine represents flor's most collaborative body of work to date. Feeling uninspired to write while alone during quarantine, Grace gathered his bandmates - Dylan Bauld [bass], McKinley Kitts [guitar], and Kyle Hill [drums] - at Bauld's Los Angeles studio for a series of writing sessions as soon as it became safe to do so. This time around, they built the bulk of the songs face-to-face, inspired by favorite records from the likes of MGMT, Phoenix, The Killers, and M83.

Across the album's 11 tracks, flor excavate unshakable melodies from jubilant synths, buoyant beats, and lush guitars as they relay a coming-of-age story all their own. flor previewed Future Shine with the February release of lead single "Play Along", which Variance Magazine praised as "the perfect introduction to their next chapter as a band." In March, the band returned with "Skate" and "Big Shot". The Honey Pop raved, "From the three singles that have been released, it's clear that this album highlights flor's musical range and their amazing ability to cover various genres. We are playing all three of these singles on repeat." Additional praise came for flor's 2018 track "Heart", which was recently featured prominently in the Netflix series Heartstopper.

FLOR TOUR DATES

September 20, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

September 21, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

September 23, 2022 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

September 25, 2022 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival*

September 27, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Axis

September 28, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

October 01, 2022 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 02, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise

October 04, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club AE

October 05, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

October 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

October 08, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

October 09, 2022 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam

October 11, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

October 12, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

October 14, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

October 15, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

October 16, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

October 18, 2022 - Boulder, CO - Fox

October 19, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

October 21, 2022 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 22, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile

October 24, 2022 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

October 25, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

October 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

*Festival appearance