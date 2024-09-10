Flo Milli Releases New Track 'Wet Dreams' Feat. coop & G G

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alabama’s very own princess of rap Flo Milli drops her new track “Wet Dreams” featuring coop & G G. This latest track also has a LEFF-directed official video. From the blue lighting and vibrant glowing lingerie in a hotel room to car rides to the beach, the girls know how to set a scene. This release follows Flo dropping another LEFF-directed visual, but for her popular song “Toast” from her latest album Fine Ho, Stay, which was the third release from her trilogy – 2022’s You Still Here Ho? and 2020’s Ho, Why Is You Here?

The 14-track album Fine Ho, Stay, sees Flo Milli branching out – fusing more R&B and pop sounds while staying true to her roots with hard-hitting bars throughout. The new album includes her hit Platinum single “Never Lose Me” as well as a remix of the song featuring SZA & Cardi B – listen HERE. Other features include Monaleo, Anycia and Gunna. Overall, Flo’s garnered over 1.9 billion streams worldwide across all platforms since her career started in 2019.

2024 has been a huge year for Flo as her original version of “Never Lose Me” blew up, reaching Platinum status and peaking the #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #1 on Billboard’s TikTok Top 50. The track debuted at #22 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and #26 on Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs. It also earned her first top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at its peak the song had 300M views a day on TikTok, with 388k creations in its first 2 days on the platform. Notably, the song was added to Spotify’s coveted playlists Today’s Top Hits, Rap Caviar and more. Flo made her late-night debut in January performing “Never Lose Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She most recently had an outstanding NPR Tiny Desk performance that went live in June to give Black women in music their flowers in honor of Black Music Month.

Photo Credit: Brandon Almengo

Comments